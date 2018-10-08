KCR Unable to Explain Clearly Why He Opted for Early Polls, Says BJP

TRS president and caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not been able to give a clear reason why he opted for assembly elections ahead of schedule in Telangana, state BJP president K Laxman alleged on Monday.“Till today, KCR had not given a clear reason for early polls, indicating his sense of insecurity and despair,” he said, adding, “It makes people think. The TRS graph is falling gradually.”Rao had opted for early polls on the basis of some surveys and the latest ones indicated TRS losing in the December 7 assembly polls, he claimed. The administration suffered badly due to the early polls, with people not being able to avail basic facilities and Rao is to be squarely blamed for the situation, the BJP leader said.Laxman was in Karimnagar to review arrangements for the public meeting to be addressed by BJP chief Amit Shah on October 10.Shah had kicked off his party's campaign for the assembly polls with a public meeting at Mahabubnagar last month. The state unit of BJP had earlier said it decided to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the campaign in Telangana. The BJP has decided to go it alone in the assembly elections.