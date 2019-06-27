Take the pledge to vote

KCR Bars Party Leaders From Appearing on TV Debates

It was decided that the party will release the names of the leaders who will attend TV shows and, if needed, it will provide information and the party's stand on the subject to the leader beforehand.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:June 27, 2019, 9:50 PM IST
File photo of Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered party members not to attend any television debates till further instructions as the veteran politician said many leaders were not aware of the subjects while speaking on air.

Speaking at the TRS general body meeting in Telangana Bhavan here, KCR expressed his unhappiness over party leaders speaking on TV shows without having proper knowledge on the subject.

It was decided that the party will release the names of the leaders who will attend TV shows and, if needed, it will provide information and the party's stand on the subject to the leader beforehand.

KCR also appealed to the party workers to work hard for municipal elections to be held in July. “We can win all the zila parishads and a majority of mandal parishads. The winning streak should continue. Everyone has to work hard for it,” he said.

KCR directed his leaders to go forward with the membership drive and asked them to ensure there should not be less than 50,000 members in each assembly segment.

