KCR Writes to PM Modi, Opposes Changes to AIS Rules

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing strong protest against the Union government proposed amendments to the All India Services (Cadre) Rules, 1954.

He stated in a letter that the proposed amendments are against the federal structure of the letter and spirit of the Constitution, and the proposed amendments will also seriously erode the All-India Service character of the IAS, IPS and IFS.

The chief minister said that considering the criticality of functions discharged by All India Service officers in the states, the present rule position and practice provides for concurrence of State governments in matters of deputation of officers to the central government and the proposed amendment seeks to unilaterally disturb the above position, with the central government assuming the power to take officers on deputation without the concurrence of the officers or State government concerned and it is a dangerous move which is against the constitutional framework and spirit of cooperative federalism.

Rao also stated that the proposal is clearly a move to exercise indirect control by the central government on officers working in the States.

It amounts to interfering in the functioning of the state governments, targeted harassment of officers, and their demoralization, besides impacting accountability of officers to the State governments. It would also render State governments helpless entities in matters of AIS officers, he said.

“I do agree that the Parliament has enacted the All India Services Act, 1951 under the provisions of Article 312 of the Constitution and the Government of India has made various Rules under the said Act. However, I strongly object to the coloured exercise of powers vested with the Government of India to amend IAS, IPS, IFS Cadre Rules, 1954 to the detriment of the interest of the State and watering down the federal polity of the country,” KCR said.

“The proposed amendment to the All India Services Cadre Rules, 1954 is nothing but amending the Constitution of India relating to the Centre-State relations. Instead of such a backdoor method of amending the AIS Rules, Govt. of India should muster the courage to amend the provisions by the Parliament,” he added.

He also mentioned that the present provisions of AIS Cadre Rules are adequate to ensure harmonious and balanced deployment of officers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.