KCR's Daring Bid For Lok Sabha Polls: 10 New Candidates Make it to List
Sitting MP and TRS parliamentary party leader Jithender Reddy, Mahabubabad MP Sitaram Naik and Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy have not been given a chance to contest. According to sources, Srinivas Reddy and Jithender Reddy were not given a ticket for allegedly working against the party’s candidates during the Assembly elections last year.
File photo of TRS president and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (Image : PTI)
Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) released its list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates late on Thursday evening. Interestingly, the party decided to change things by fielding new candidates on 10 of the state’s 17 Lok Sabha seats.
Party president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and sitting MP, Kalvakuntla Kavita, was given her old constituency - Nizamabad.
Sitting MPs G Nagesh (Adilabad), Boinpally Vinod Kumar (Karimnagar), Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Medak), BB Patil (Zaheerabad), Dr Bura Narsaiah Goud (Bhongir) and Pasnuri Dayakar (Warangal) also figured in the candidate list.
The ruling party in Telangana has chosen Marri Rajasekhar Reddy for the biggest Lok Sabha constituency – Malkajgiri. Reddy is state Labour and Employment Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy’s son-in-law. Malla Reddy has remained a representative of the constituency and is currently the MLA-elect of the Medchal segment.
Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s son Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav has been given a chance to contest from Secunderabad.
The other names in the list were Venkatesh Nethakani for Peddapally constituency, Maloth Kavitha for Mahabubabad, Dr Ranjith Reddy for Chevella, Manne Srinivas Reddy for Mahabubnagar, P Ramulu for Nagarkurnool and Nama Nageswar Rao for Khammam.
