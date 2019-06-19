KCR's 'Fascist' Comment About PM Modi Reflects His Feudal Mindset, Says Telangana BJP Chief

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana on Wednesday took strong exception to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's remark that he had once called Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"fascist", saying it reflected his "feudal mindset".

BJP state president K Laxman also condemned the chief minister's claim that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government did not give any funds for the mega Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation project across the Godavari river, to be inaugurated on June 21.

He slammed Rao, who is also known as KCR, for the remark against Modi while holding the post of chief minister. "...when people recognise him (Modi) as the most popular leader in the world,... you say I had called him fascist. Is this not an example of your feudal mindset?" the BJP leader asked.

On the Kaleswaram project, Laxman said the chief minister had earlier praised the Modi government for giving environment and other clearances to the project in the "shortest possible" time.

Noting that the BJP also had contributed to the project, he said: "...Not alone you. But for (Devendra) Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM, but for Narendra Modi government, this could not have been possible. There would have been no Kaleswaram project at all," he claimed. The Godavari river flows through Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Seeking to turn tables on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief, Laxman sought to know his achievement as a Union Minister in the Congress-led UPA government. On the other hand, the NDA government had provided Rs 11,000 crore to the state under 'PM Krishi Sinchayi Yojana' scheme, he said.

The BJP leader also objected to Rao's criticism of Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy's remarks that Hyderabad had become a safe haven for terror elements. "Yes, it is said that Hyderabad has become a safe zone for sleeper cells, terrorist activities. What is wrong in it?" Laxman asked and referred to a media report on recent NIA raids on suspected terror modules in the city.

He alleged KCR was getting 'intolerant' in view of the BJP's impressive performance in the Lok Sabha election. Replying to a question on Modi not being invited for the Kaleswaram project inauguration, Rao had on Tuesday said the Prime Minister had been extended invitation for the Mission Bhagiradha drinking water scheme and asked should he be called for everything while pointing out the TRS was not part of the NDA.

He had also said the TRS government extended "issue-based" support to the NDA government in its previous regime and opposed matters on which it differed and the same strategy would continue now. The chief minister recalled that he had criticised Modi as a "fascist prime minister" after seven 'mandals' belonging to Telangana were given to Andhra Pradesh for construction of the Polavaram multi-purpose project. At the same time, the TRS had supported the NDA in the presidential election, he had said.