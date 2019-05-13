English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KCR's Federal Front Express Chugs Into Chennai Today for Meeting With Stalin
The initial response of the DMK to Rao's proposal was lukewarm. Stalin is also busy with the campaign for the upcoming May 19 by-elections for four Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies.
An image from last year when KCR had had lunch with DMK leaders M Karunanidhi and MK Stalin in Chennai.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has left for Tamil Nadu, where he is likely to meet DMK Chief M K Stalin and hold discussions on emerging political developments in the country.
He would first visit Tiruchirappalli, official sources said.
The TRS supremo had stepped up efforts to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties and recently met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.
"It was Stalin who had proposed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's name for the Prime Minister's post and continues to stick to that. On the other hand, Rao is trying to promote a non-BJP, non-Congress front," a DMK leader told news agency IANS.
According to the DMK leader, the stability of the government at the Centre may be an issue in the case of a third front as the previous experiences were not good.
Last year, Rao met Stalin in Chennai and discussed issues related to state autonomy, finances and the political situation. Rao called on Stalin after meeting then DMK president M Karunanidhi, who passed away a few months later.
Stalin said KCR was in talks with other political parties and he would himself talk about various issues with other like-minded parties in Tamil Nadu and at different levels within the DMK.
