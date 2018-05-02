KCR's Federal Front Mission Gets Akhilesh Yadav Boost, Plan to Rope in Disgruntled NDA Allies Next

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday met former UP chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and held a detailed discussion over the formation of a proposed federal front ahead of the 2019 polls.Yadav extended full support to Rao and said that the country was looking for change after the previous regimes disappointed them.“I have repeatedly said that it is only the regional parties and regional leaders that can stop BJP. There is a long list of promises made by the BJP which continue to remain unfilled. The results of recent by-elections in UP where BJP lost two seats is a clear indication that people are looking at alternative options,” he said.Reiterating that the front is not merely an alliance of political parties, but a revolution for change, KCR said, “This is not an alliance of only political parties, but a big step towards qualitative change. The driving force of the alliance will be agenda which is for betterment of nation."Hinting that discussions are on with NDA allies to rope them into the new front, Yadav said, "Effort is underway to bring regional parties together. It’s just the beginning. NDA is an alliance of 45 parties. We have only met a few till now."“The agenda will be set with consensus to bring the desired change and ensure country moves forward. We are in touch with many people and plan to meet them soon. I will be going to Delhi and meet few more parties. Within two months, we will bring the agenda in front of the nation. No party is untouchable," KCR added.The chief minister of Telangana is meeting various regional leaders with the idea of forming a federal front. Earlier, KCR met chief minister of West Bengal Mamta Banerjee, Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda, DMK leadership Karunanidhi and MK Stalin. Next, KCR is expected to hold a meeting with BJD chief and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.