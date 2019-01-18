KCR’s Jagan Outreach Works to Chandrababu Naidu’s Advantage and Has YSRCP in Defensive Mode

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s backing of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposed federal front could backfire on him as it has given the Telugu Desam Party ammunition to attack the YSR Congress Party.Political analysts said that there is still a negative perception among the people of Andhra Pradesh regarding KCR for the Telangana movement, and by looking to join hands with him, Reddy may have given Chandrababu Naidu the opening he desperately needed to reap electoral benefits.The TDP, using the possibility of an alliance, has launched a concerted campaign to discredit Jagan for meeting KCR’s son KTR.As part of the attack campaign, the TDP has highlighted statements made by KCR and his Telangana Rashta Samiti on Andhra Pradesh and its people when the Telangana movement was at its peak by sharing old media clippings and newspaper cuttings on social media platforms.The party has also brought back into focus how the TRS did not allow a discussion in the Parliament on special category status for AP, and demanded the same benefits.The campaign ads ask Jagan the questions – what is the reason for alliance with TRS, “haters of people of Andhra” and how will you ensure special status for Andhra by partnering with a party that is against it?Analysts feel that if the TDP is successful in building the ‘us versus them’ narrative, the alliance would be very counterproductive for Jagan as the people of Andhra will take into consideration the TRS’s stand on issues like special status, water sharing agreements and irrigation projects.The two states have filed several cases against each other on the above contentious issues and other issues related to bifurcation.Senior journalist C. Narasimha Rao said if Jagan does form an alliance with the TRS, the ultimate looser will be YSRCP. “Even the cadre of Jagan’s party has not welcomed the move,” he said.TDP leaders said that the initial response to the campaign has been good as the party has been able to generate discussion on the issue.The attacks have already sent Jagan into defensive mode as he said that talks on the federal front are still at the discussion stage. The YSRCP chief has also asked his MP V Vijayasai Reddy to collect feedback on the latest developments.“We are discussing about the federal front. Even though TRS is not contesting in AP, we want to work together to protect the rights of the state. We will discuss in our party and will decide the future course of action. Our priority is our people. TDP is unnecessarily politicising it,” he said.Sources in TDP said Naidu has asked the party cadre to take this campaign to the streets as well and also asked leaders to talk about it at public meetings. He himself, in a verbal attack on Jagan, described him as a “second KCR” and “third Modi”.“We won’t leave anybody who abused our people. First, KCR has to apologise and only then he can talk about our people. We will expose him on as many platforms as possible,” said TDP leader Potluri Harikrishna.