KCR's Son Turns ‘Farmer’ Ahead of Telangana Assembly Polls

KT Rama Rao, Telangana's IT minister and son of TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, has become a ‘farmer’ in the past four-and-a-half years.In his affidavit filed along with his nomination papers for the Sircilla constituency, KTR has declared that he is a farmer. That’s not all, the TRS leader has also shown Rs 60 lakh as income from agricultural activities. His income from other sources stands at Rs 14.57 lakh for 2017-18, the Times of India reported.This is in sharp contrast to his 2014 affidavit where he mentioned ‘Member of Legislative Assembly’ as his profession. The net value of KTR’s assets now stands at Rs 5.67 crore, it was about Rs 4 crore in 2014.The value of KTR’s wife’s assets has seen a 10-fold increase from 2014. During 2014, Shailima’s assets were valued at about Rs 4 crore. In four-and-a-half years it has grown to Rs 46 crore. ​