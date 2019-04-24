'Keep Away': Kerala CM Loses Cool With Journalists When Quizzed About Voter Turnout in LS Polls

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday lost his composure and asked media persons to "keep away" as they approached him seeking his version on the higher voter turnout in the Lok Sabha polls held in the state. The chief minister's reaction came when he was stepping out of the government guesthouse.“Maari nilkku angottu” (keep away), Vijayan shouted when media personnel approached him for his version of record polling in the last three decades in the general elections.Kerala witnessed a heavy polling of 77.68 per cent, the highest in 30 years, in the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, where the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF put up a fierce fight to garner maximum seats. The strength of the electorate is 2.61 crore.