With a Cricket Video, Priyanka Gandhi Tweets Advice for BJP Ministers Over 'Ola-Uber' Theory
The Congress leader in a tweet said that it is important to remain focused on the 'ball' or one will end up 'blaming maths and Ola-Uber'.
File image of Priyanka Gandhi addressing a public meeting. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday took a playful jab at the Narendra Modi-led government after its ministers in recent days came out with a series of questionable comments about the economic slowdown.
While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had blamed the slowdown in the auto industry on the millennials' supposed preference for Ola and Uber taxis, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday, in a major gaffe, said that maths shouldn't be taken into consideration while calculating the rate of growth as even Albert Einstein hadn't used it to discover gravity.
The concept of gravity was propounded by Issac Newton, and not Einstein, as Goyal incorrectly pointed out.
Taking to Twitter, Gandhi drew a cricket analogy and said, "To get the right catch, it is important to keep out eyes on the ball and understand the essence of the game. Or else you will completely blame gravity, maths, Ola-Uber and such excuses". She even uploaded a video from a cricket match.
सही कैच पकड़ने के लिए अंत तक गेंद पर नजर और खेल की सच्ची भावना होनी जरुरी है। वरना आप सारा दोष #gravity, गणित, ओला-उबर और इधर-उधर की बातों पर मढ़ते रहेंगे। भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए जनहित में जारी। pic.twitter.com/3zqBnoIZYp— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 13, 2019
The Congress leader capped her jibe with a twist on a commonly used disclaimer. "Issued in public interest for the economy," she said.
The Congress had earlier attacked Sitharaman for her remarks, saying it reflected the "inefficiency, immaturity, and inexperience" of the BJP in governance.
Goyal and Sitharaman's comments had sent the netizens in a tizzy. "If Einstein discovered gravity, what did Newton do?" wrote one Twitter user in response to the former Finance Minister's comment. Sitharaman's comments had also spurred a meme fest.
