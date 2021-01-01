Keep the Spirit of 'Punjabiyat' Alive, Don't Barge into Homes of Politicians: CM Amarinder Singh Asks Protesters

Taking a serious note of attempts by some persons to forcibly enter the homes of political leaders and workers amid the farmers' agitation, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday asked them to desist from such action which, he said, went against the spirit of 'Punjabiyat' and could not be condoned.

Strongly condemning such actions, the Chief Minister appealed to the protesters not to cause any harassment or inconvenience to the families of functionaries of any political party through such actions.

"Invasion of privacy of people will bring a bad name to the peaceful agitation by farmers and defeat its very objective," he warned and exhorted the protesters not to take law into their hands in their fight for the cause of farmers.

"After showing exemplary restraint for months by not indulging in violence or lawlessness in Punjab as well as on the Delhi borders, some protesters are losing patience despite categorical directive by farmer leaders to keep the protest peaceful," Amarinder said.

The Chief Minister warned that such attempts to forcibly enter or picket houses of political functionaries had the dangerous potential of vitiating peace and destroy harmony among people of diverse castes, religions, and communities etc, which was contrary to the Punjabi spirit of harmony and unity.

"Politics has its own place; but we must keep the spirit of Punjabiyat alive," he added.

Amarinder urged the protesters to express solidarity with farmers in the spirit of self-discipline, as was demonstrated by thousands of farmers and their supporters on the Delhi borders for more than a month.