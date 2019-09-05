After BSY's 'Keep Your Ideas to Yourself' Diktat, Minister Makes U-turn on Liquor at Doorstep Plan

Bengaluru: Excise department's proposal to deliver liquor home has irked chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who apparently believes that talking about booze in times of flood can stir a fresh controversy.

Yediyurappa reportedly called up Karnataka Excise minister H Nagesh on Thursday morning and sought an explanation from him. According to sources, the CM was left red-faced over the minister's idea and reported dialed Nagesh and said: "Who asked you to propose such ideas and address the press? You can't say whatever you feel like. Keep your ideas to yourself. Karnataka is facing flood situation and your statement will invite fresh controversy."

The chief minister reportedly also told Nagesh to call another press meet and clarify that government has no such plans to implement home delivery of liquor.

Soon after being 'reprimanded', the minister told reporters that his statement was being misinterpreted. "My statements have been misinterpreted. I have cited examples of liquor delivery systems in many other states. There is no plan of delivering liquor to doorstep. I apologise to women who felt offended by my statement. Our motto is to eradication of illicit liquor from the state. We have not ordered department on home delivery of liquor," he said.

Yediyurappa's sharp reaction came after the excise minister proposed an idea of providing liquor at home to avoid drunken driving and accidents. On Wednesday, after holding a meeting with his department officials', H Nagesh addressed the press. "A proposal to issue identity cards to people addicted to liquor and supplying liquor at their doorsteps is under consideration," he had said.

Nagesh clarified that the whole idea is to avoid drunken driving and bring down accidents arising out of it. He further said, "Like milk packets being delivered to home, excise department will deliver liquor. For that one should have identity card. The district commissioners' will be the authority to provide identity cards," he added

Days before excise department hit the headlines over a bizarre recommendation of an NGO. The NGO had recommended department to make Aadhaar card mandatory for those who buy liquors. Reacting to this Nagesh said, there is no such thing is under consideration to make Aadhaar mandatory or providing transport facility to drunkards lying on road. He said that, such measures would encourage the drunkards.

H Nagesh is independent lawmaker from Mulbagilu constituency. He was one among the 17 MLAs who camped in Mumbai. He had given his support to Congress – JDS coalition government in HD Kumaraswamy's 14-month regime. But soon after rebellion movement gain momentum, he too have joined hands with BJP.

