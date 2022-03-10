Keirao Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Keirao seat in Manipur. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: M.I. Khan (NCP), Thongram Tony Meitei (INC), Md. Nasiruddin Khan (NPP), Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei (BJP), Toijam Debananda Singh (SHS), Yumnam Shanta Meetei (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 91.17%, which is -3.09% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Keirao results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.6 Keirao (केइराओ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal East district of Manipur. Keirao is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 28432 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 13,606 were male and 14,823 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Keirao in 2019 was: 1,089 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 27,732 eligible electors, of which 13,231 were male,14,501 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,179 eligible electors, of which 12,139 were male, 13,040 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Keirao in 2017 was 73. In 2012, there were 38 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei of BJP won in this seat defeating Md Nasiruddin Khan of IND by a margin of 538 which was 2.06% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 22.81% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Karam Thamarjit Singh of MSCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Md Alauddin Khan of INC by a margin of 1,450 votes which was 6.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MSCP had a vote share of 38.71% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 6 Keirao Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.17%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 94.26%, while it was 90.94% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Keirao went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.6 Keirao Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 39. In 2012, there were 31 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.6 Keirao comprises of the following areas of Imphal East district of Manipur:

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Keirao constituency, which are: Langthabal, Wangoi, Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Andro, Thongju. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Keirao is approximately 364 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Keirao is: 24°42’29.5"N 94°01’32.5"E.

