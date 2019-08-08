Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kejriwal Announces 15 GB Free Data for Delhi Residents; Refuses to Answer Query over Support to Scrapping Article 370

Under the plan, at least 11,000 hotspots will be set up across the city in the first phase. Seventy Assembly constituencies will have 1,000 hotspots each while 4,000 others will be set up at bus queue shelters.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
Kejriwal Announces 15 GB Free Data for Delhi Residents; Refuses to Answer Query over Support to Scrapping Article 370
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi Cabinet has approved the provision of free WiFi services to residents, a proposal that was part of his election campaign. Kejriwal added that 15 GB data would be free for every citizen.

Under the plan, the WiFi will be installed over the next three to four months. At least 11,000 hotspots will be set up across the city in the first phase. Seventy Assembly constituencies will have 1,000 hotspots each while 4,000 others will be set up at bus queue shelters.

When asked about his recent tweets extending support to the BJP for the abrogation of Article 370, Kejriwal refused to comment. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) leader had supported the saffron party's move to abolish Article 370, which earlier granted Jammu and Kashmir special status.

The Delhi Cabinet has also decided to approve another set of 1,40,000 CCTV cameras and the tendering process will be completed over the next four months.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had also announced that electricity in the capital would be free for those who consume less than 200 units a month, while those consuming between 201 and 400 units would be given a 50% subsidy by the state government.

(With inputs from PTI)

