Kejriwal Announces 15 GB Free Data for Delhi Residents; Refuses to Answer Query over Support to Scrapping Article 370

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi Cabinet has approved the provision of free WiFi services to residents, a proposal that was part of his election campaign. Kejriwal added that 15 GB data would be free for every citizen.

Under the plan, the WiFi will be installed over the next three to four months. At least 11,000 hotspots will be set up across the city in the first phase. Seventy Assembly constituencies will have 1,000 hotspots each while 4,000 others will be set up at bus queue shelters.

Delhi govt fulfills it's major election promise of providing free Wi-Fi.Cabinet approves creation of 11,000 hotspots across Delhi. This is the single biggest initiative of a govt anywhere in the world providing such a big number of free Wi-Fi hotspots — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 8, 2019

When asked about his recent tweets extending support to the BJP for the abrogation of Article 370, Kejriwal refused to comment. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) leader had supported the saffron party's move to abolish Article 370, which earlier granted Jammu and Kashmir special status.

We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 5, 2019

The Delhi Cabinet has also decided to approve another set of 1,40,000 CCTV cameras and the tendering process will be completed over the next four months.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had also announced that electricity in the capital would be free for those who consume less than 200 units a month, while those consuming between 201 and 400 units would be given a 50% subsidy by the state government.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.