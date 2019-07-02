Kejriwal Announces Pilot Project for Water Conservation in Yamuna Floodplains
Kejriwal said small ponds will be created in the floodplains which will catch water from an overflowing Yamuna.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a pilot project for conservation of water in the Yamuna floodplains and creating a mega reservoir between Palla and Wazirabad to deal with the "water problem" in the city.
Kejriwal said small ponds will be created in the floodplains which will catch water from an overflowing Yamuna.
"This water will percolate down and recharge ground water table. The Delhi Cabinet has approved the proposal," he said.
We will also create a 20-kilometer water reservoir from Palla to Wazirabad, he said.
Kejriwal said the government will rent land from farmers to create ponds.
A five-member committee has been set up to execute the project and it has been asked to submit its report by Monday, the chief minister said.
Kejriwal said this is an experimental study and results will show how much water can be conserved.
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Mayank Agarwal to Join India Squad on Wednesday
- Dale Steyn, Martin Guptill Join Euro T20 Slam
- Battery Swapping: The Way Forward for Early Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India
- Skymet Sets up 100 Automatic Weather Stations in Mumbai to Track Heavy Rains And Flooding
- OnePlus Says Sorry After it Sends Bizarre Spam Notification to OnePlus 7 Pro Users
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s