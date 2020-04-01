POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Kejriwal Announces Rs 1 Cr for Kin of Healthcare Personnel if They Die While Treating Covid-19 Cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo)

Kejriwal's interaction with doctors came after three doctors tested positive for Covid-19.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced Rs 1 crore for the families of healthcare personnel if they lose their lives while dealing with coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Interacting with doctors, the chief minister said that at present, the Delhi government gives Rs 1 crore to the families of soldiers belonging to the national capital if they die in the line of duty.

"Your contribution is no less than a soldier's...if any healthcare personnal, including government or private doctor, nurse and sanitation workers, die while serving coronavirus patients, the government will give Rs 1 crore for their families," he said.

So far, 120 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital.

