Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kejriwal Asked AAP Workers to Choose Between Me And the Party, Alleges Alka Lamba

In April, Alka Lamba had engaged in a bitter Twitter spat with AAP's Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who had taunted her to resign from the party.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 10:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kejriwal Asked AAP Workers to Choose Between Me And the Party, Alleges Alka Lamba
File picture of AAP MLA Alka Lamba.
Loading...

New Delhi: AAP's disgruntled Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba on Saturday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked party workers of her constituency to choose between her and the party.

Lamba also accused Kejriwal of "dividing" the party at a time when it should be kept united.

"Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in his meeting with party workers, proposed an option in front of the workers of Chandni Chowk assembly constituency that either choose between the party and MLA Alka Lamba," Lamba tweeted.

No immediate response was available from the AAP.

Lamba has been at odds with the party for quite some time now.

In April, she had engaged in a bitter Twitter spat with AAP's Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who had taunted her to resign from the party.

Following this, Lamba had addressed a large crowd outside Jama Masjid and said the party was repeatedly demanding her resignation.

Lamba had alleged that the party leadership was "weakening" her and she was being accused of attempting to switch over to the Congress.

Lamba won the Chandni Chowk assembly seat in the 2013 Delhi elections. Before joining Kejriwal, Lamba was part of the Congress's women wing.

She had earlier announced that she would leave the AAP next year. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram