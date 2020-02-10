Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kejriwal Asks AAP Volunteers Not to Burst Crackers During Victory Celebrations to Prevent Pollution

Party functionaries said though preparations are underway to celebrate the victory in the polls, whose results will be announced, Kejriwal has asked party volunteers not to burst firecrackers as it contributes to pollution.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 9:08 PM IST
Kejriwal Asks AAP Volunteers Not to Burst Crackers During Victory Celebrations to Prevent Pollution
File photo of AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: A day ahead of election results, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked AAP volunteers not to burst firecrackers during victory celebrations to prevent air pollution.

Party functionaries said though preparations are underway to celebrate the victory in the polls, whose results will be announced on Tuesday, Kejriwal has asked party volunteers not to burst firecrackers as it contributes to pollution.

Other preparations to celebrate the victory, including ordering sweets and namkeens, are also underway at the party headquarters in ITO, they said.

Exit polls predicted a big victory for Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with some indicating that it can even repeat its 2015 landslide when it had bagged 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three. Congress had drawn a blank.

Reducing air pollution is one of the main guarantees given by AAP in both the party's manifesto as well as in guarantee card.

