Alliance With Cong in Case of Hung Assembly? Kejriwal Clears Air on Goa, Reflects on Affection for Rival Mamata

The assembly elections this time are crucial for the AAP when it comes to making a mark on the national stage, especially in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is hopeful about breaking free of the Delhi-centric tag and going national. CNN-News18 speaks to Kejriwal as he winds up his poll campaign in Goa and Uttarakhand and reaches Amritsar for the last phase of campaigning in Punjab. Come March 10, the performance of the AAP could change the dynamics of national politics. Excerpts from an interview:

Please tell us, especially when it comes to Goa, there was a lot of goodwill last time and everybody said the AAP was everywhere. But you could not win. In fact, you lost deposits on many seats as well. What gives you confidence this time?

I would like to appeal to the people of Goa… tomorrow there are elections. You have given 27 years to the Congress, 15 years to the BJP. Both parties have looted Goa, damaged the state. If you give them five more years, this is going to continue. This time, for change, as you say ‘badal sai’… this time vote for the AAP for change. In five years, we will do so much work that you will forget both parties.

Coming back to the question, where is this confidence coming from?

Three things have happened: we have worked for seven years in Delhi. We have won elections for the third time. So, people of Goa feel that if Delhi keeps voting for the AAP, there must be a reason. When I travel to the interiors of Goa, people talk of three things — they tell me that we have improved the condition of schools and to do the same here, they tell us that we have improved the condition of hospitals where we are giving free treatment and to do the same in Goa, electricity is free and that, too, for 24 hours and to do the same here. So, there is an awareness in people about the good work that we have done in Delhi. Second, as far as our organisation is concerned, we have improved a lot since last time. Third, we have stood by the people of Goa in times of trouble. When the coronavirus pandemic hit Goa, we reached out to every household with medicine and oximeter. So, people feel that the AAP stands by them.

What is the best case scenario for the AAP in Goa? In case there is a hung assembly, would you go for an alliance with the Congress?

Today, I just want to tell people of Goa that when you go to cast vote, if you vote for the Congress, all will join the BJP once results are declared on March 10. There is no use in voting for the Congress or for the MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party). If you want to defeat the BJP, vote only and only for the AAP. And those who want to vote for the BJP, I would like to appeal to them as well — just for once, give a chance to the AAP.

The TMC is also contesting elections for the first time in Goa with all its might. You have good equation with (West Bengal chief minister) Mamata Banerjee. How do you see this politically?

We are fighting elections as political opponents. However, this has no impact on the affection between us. I respect her a lot and I have lot of affection for her.

Coming to Uttarakhand, this is your first election. It is a difficult state considering the geography. It is not easy to cover everything at once. What are your hopes from Uttarakhand?

I would like to appeal to the people of Uttarakhand. You have given 10 years to the BJP and 10 to the Congress. Together, they have destroyed Uttarakhand. You all know the good work that we have done in Delhi. You can call up your relatives, your friends and confirm about our work. Just as we have formed an honest government in Delhi, we have done such good work in Delhi, give us one chance. We will do good work in Uttarakhand.

The Congress alleges that the AAP is the “B-team” of the BJP and the BJP alleges that you give a “freebie model” and are unable to fulfil the promises you make.

If I am working to improve the condition of government schools, if I ensure excellent education and provide quality education to the poor, what could be a better way of building the nation (‘rashtra nirman’)? If we improve the quality of government hospitals and provide free treatment, tests and medicine to the poor, what could be a greater way for performing dharma? What problem do they have? They should also be doing it.

In both states, Goa and Uttarakhand, you will be cutting into the votes of either the Congress or the BJP. Who do you think will suffer more damage due to your presence?

Corruption will be damaged. Both these parties are part of the same corrupt system. They return to power one after another, each takes turn to indulge in corruption, each takes turn to loot people. Our attack is on the corrupt system. We have to change the system. In Delhi, we have changed the system. Today, both parties are finished in Delhi, both parties have been reduced to dust. Our attack is on the system, the corrupt system.

But which party will suffer more damage?

Both. Now, look at Delhi. How would you analyse what has happened in Delhi? In Delhi, both parties are finished. The Congress does not get a single seat there, while the BJP gets two to four seats each time. Both parties are finished. The people are seeing that both parties indulge in corruption and nothing else.

When results will be out on March 10, the AAP will have a presence beyond Delhi. How many seats, whether it forms the government or makes allies is a different matter. Do you see yourself as a competitor in the opposition space, as a leader of the opposition alliance against the BJP?

I do not understand all this arithmetic. I understand one thing. I want to see the country progress. In seven years, we have proved that the country’s schools could have been made better, that poverty could be eliminated, hospitals could have been improved, electricity could have been supplied for twenty four hours, the country could have had good roads. In 70 years, knowingly, they have kept us backward. Either these parties will improve the situation and there will be no need for us, else the people will vote for us.

In case of a hung assembly, are you open to alliances in states?

Today, I just want to appeal to the people of Goa and Uttarakhand to vote for the AAP and elect a majority government.

There is a sting that has surfaced that three candidates from the Congress and one from the TMC are willing to accept money for other gains?

This is a matter of shame. Now, elections have not yet happened. And just ahead of the elections, if candidates of Congress and TMC are ready to join the BJP, this means whatever I was saying is true; that results will come on the 10th, and on the 11th, these people will join the BJP. Whoever wants to defeat the BJP, please vote for the AAP. Voting for the Congress means that your vote will go to the BJP.

How would you ensure that your MLAs don’t do the same?

They have not done that so far. Within Delhi, if you remember, we won 28 seats. The BJP tried to break our MLAs, but could not.

