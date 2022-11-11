Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Harbhajan Singh Among AAP's Star Campaigners for MCD Polls

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh are among 30 AAP star campaigners for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on December 4.

MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam, who recently quit as minister amid a row over attending a religious conversion event in Delhi, Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and ND Gupta also feature in the list which also includes party MLAs such as Durgesh Pathak, Vishesh Ravi, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and ministers.

Expenditure on electioneering by a star campaigner is not added to the candidate’s poll expenses. According to election laws, these expenses are borne by their parties, PTI reported.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD — trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year — for three straight terms. The civic polls are largely being seen as a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

(With PTI inputs)

