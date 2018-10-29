English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kejriwal Blames Centre, Haryana and Punjab Govt for Delhi's Pollution
The pollution was in control in Delhi throughout the year, but this time (winters) , Delhi has to face severe pollution condition due to BJP-led Haryana and Congress-led Punjab governments, Arvind Kejriwal said.
File Photo
Loading...
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the Centre, and the governments of Haryana and Punjab on Monday for the severe air pollution in Delhi, alleging that they were not ready to do anything despite the all-out efforts by the Aam Aadmi Party government.
"The pollution was in control in Delhi throughout the year, but this time (winters) every year, Delhi has to face severe pollution condition due to the Centre, BJP-led Haryana and Congress-led Punjab governments.
"Despite our all-out efforts, they are not ready to do anything. Farmers of these two states are also fed up with their governments," Kejriwal tweeted.
Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the very-poor category with an overall air quality index of 348 on Monday. Stubble-burning is the major reason for the increase in the pollution level in the National Capital Region in winters. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed farmers from Punjab, who do not burn stubble in fields.
"The pollution was in control in Delhi throughout the year, but this time (winters) every year, Delhi has to face severe pollution condition due to the Centre, BJP-led Haryana and Congress-led Punjab governments.
"Despite our all-out efforts, they are not ready to do anything. Farmers of these two states are also fed up with their governments," Kejriwal tweeted.
Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the very-poor category with an overall air quality index of 348 on Monday. Stubble-burning is the major reason for the increase in the pollution level in the National Capital Region in winters. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed farmers from Punjab, who do not burn stubble in fields.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur Confesses His Feelings For Somi Khan, Here's Her Answer
- Avengers 4: Tony Stark Will Have to Sacrifice Everything for Soul Stone
- Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Bhagyashree’s Son Abhimanyu Dassani is Ready to Charm You
- 'Pleased to Be in Selection Loop’ – Shubman Gill Making Strides Towards India Call-Up
- Philips Series 5000i Review: This is Two Air Purifiers in One, For Your Home
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...