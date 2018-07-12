GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kejriwal Blames Modi's ‘Vendetta Politics’ for Raids on Yogendra Yadav's Kin

On Wednesday, Yogendra Yadav in a series of tweets, said that a hospital run by his sisters in Haryana's Rewari was raided by Income Tax officials.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2018, 1:04 PM IST
File photo of Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday came out in support of Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav after raids on his former colleagues's family members and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi must end his vendetta politics.

"We strongly condemn victimisation of Yogendra Yadav's family by the Modi government through the use of agencies like IT (Income Tax Department). Modi government should stop such vendetta politics," Kejriwal tweeted.

On Wednesday, Yadav in a series of tweets, said that a hospital run by his sisters in Haryana's Rewari was raided by Income Tax officials.

"The Modi regime now targets my family. Two days after my nine-day padyatra in Rewari and launching of agitation for MSP (minimum support price) and against liquor thekas, a massive IT raid is on at the hospital cum nursing home of my sisters in Rewari.

"Please search me, my home, why target my family?"

In another tweet, he said that more than 100 officials from Delhi raided the hospital at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and "detained" all the doctors, including his sisters, brother-in-law and nephew, in their chambers.

"Hospital sealed, including ICU for new-born babies. A clear attempt to intimidate. Modiji you can't silence me," Yadav said.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
