English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kejriwal Blames Modi's ‘Vendetta Politics’ for Raids on Yogendra Yadav's Kin
On Wednesday, Yogendra Yadav in a series of tweets, said that a hospital run by his sisters in Haryana's Rewari was raided by Income Tax officials.
File photo of Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday came out in support of Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav after raids on his former colleagues's family members and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi must end his vendetta politics.
"We strongly condemn victimisation of Yogendra Yadav's family by the Modi government through the use of agencies like IT (Income Tax Department). Modi government should stop such vendetta politics," Kejriwal tweeted.
On Wednesday, Yadav in a series of tweets, said that a hospital run by his sisters in Haryana's Rewari was raided by Income Tax officials.
"The Modi regime now targets my family. Two days after my nine-day padyatra in Rewari and launching of agitation for MSP (minimum support price) and against liquor thekas, a massive IT raid is on at the hospital cum nursing home of my sisters in Rewari.
"Please search me, my home, why target my family?"
In another tweet, he said that more than 100 officials from Delhi raided the hospital at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and "detained" all the doctors, including his sisters, brother-in-law and nephew, in their chambers.
"Hospital sealed, including ICU for new-born babies. A clear attempt to intimidate. Modiji you can't silence me," Yadav said.
Also Watch
"We strongly condemn victimisation of Yogendra Yadav's family by the Modi government through the use of agencies like IT (Income Tax Department). Modi government should stop such vendetta politics," Kejriwal tweeted.
On Wednesday, Yadav in a series of tweets, said that a hospital run by his sisters in Haryana's Rewari was raided by Income Tax officials.
"The Modi regime now targets my family. Two days after my nine-day padyatra in Rewari and launching of agitation for MSP (minimum support price) and against liquor thekas, a massive IT raid is on at the hospital cum nursing home of my sisters in Rewari.
"Please search me, my home, why target my family?"
In another tweet, he said that more than 100 officials from Delhi raided the hospital at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and "detained" all the doctors, including his sisters, brother-in-law and nephew, in their chambers.
"Hospital sealed, including ICU for new-born babies. A clear attempt to intimidate. Modiji you can't silence me," Yadav said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Looks Distraught As She Can't Stop Crying In This Video; Watch
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- 'Chachu No 1' Varun Dhawan Shares First Glimpse Of His Niece in an Instagram Post; See Pics
- Move Over Messi, Virender Sehwag Has Found 'Messi Ka Chacha' on the Internet
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post