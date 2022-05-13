Kejriwal Calls Meeting of AAP MLAs on Saturday Over BJP-led Civic Bodies' Anti-encroachment Drives

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a key meeting with all AAP MLAs on Saturday on the anti-encroachment drives conducted by the BJP-ruled civic bodies, officials said. The meeting will begin at 11 am on Saturday at Kejriwal’s official residence in Civil Lines.

Officials said on Friday that a strategy will be chalked out at the meeting to counter the BJP’s politics over the anti-encroachment drives. Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to stop the “destruction" in the name of anti-encroachment drives by the BJP-ruled municipal bodies.

The deputy chief minister also slammed the “bulldozer politics" of the BJP and claimed that the civic bodies were planning to raze 63 lakh dwellings in the national capital. In the past few days, the three civic bodies in Delhi have conducted demolition drives in a number of areas, including Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangol Puri, Karol Bagh, Khyala and Lodhi Colony.

