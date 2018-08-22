English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kejriwal Charisma Fast Losing Its Sheen: BJP After Khetan Quits AAP
Hitting out at Kejriwal after Khetan quit the AAP, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the party may "vanish" before the next polls for the city assembly.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Opposition BJP and Congress on Wednesday sounded doom for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after senior leaders Ashish Khetan and Ashutosh quit the party in a span of a week, claiming that the development underlines a decline in the charisma of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Also Watch
