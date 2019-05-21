English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kejriwal Dials Akhilesh to Discuss Post-results Strategy as Exit Polls Predict NDA Sweep
Senior AAP Leader Sanjay Singh said that Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav talked over the phone, also adding that the priority was to stop the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) from forming the government.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal talked to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over phone on Tuesday to discuss the strategy to be followed after the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll results on Thursday.
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh told reporters here that the two leaders held talks over phone. Singh also met Yadav in Lucknow and discussed the political situation prevailing in the country.
He said Kejriwal and Yadav talked about the strategy to be followed after the announcement of the poll results.
Singh added that their priority was to stop the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from forming the government.
On May 17, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu had paid a "courtesy visit" to Kejriwal.
The results of the just-concluded, seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be announced on May 23.
Loading...
