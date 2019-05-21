Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kejriwal Dials Akhilesh to Discuss Post-results Strategy as Exit Polls Predict NDA Sweep

Senior AAP Leader Sanjay Singh said that Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav talked over the phone, also adding that the priority was to stop the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) from forming the government.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kejriwal Dials Akhilesh to Discuss Post-results Strategy as Exit Polls Predict NDA Sweep
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal talked to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over phone on Tuesday to discuss the strategy to be followed after the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll results on Thursday.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh told reporters here that the two leaders held talks over phone. Singh also met Yadav in Lucknow and discussed the political situation prevailing in the country.

He said Kejriwal and Yadav talked about the strategy to be followed after the announcement of the poll results.

Singh added that their priority was to stop the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from forming the government.

On May 17, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu had paid a "courtesy visit" to Kejriwal.

The results of the just-concluded, seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be announced on May 23.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram