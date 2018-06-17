English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kejriwal Dials up Uddhav Thackeray Seeking Further Support in His Protest Against L-G, Centre
Sena sources, however, confirmed that for all the ten minutes that Thackeray and Kejriwal spoke, the conversation revolved primarily around the existing political happenings in Delhi.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI photo)
Mumbai: In a bid to gain further political support, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called up BJP ally, Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday while the latter told the AAP leader that he was “disgusted” with the situation in the national capital.
Thackeray, who often comes out as a staunch critic of his NDA partner BJP, said, "In a democracy like ours, all the elected governments should have a free hand to run the state. After all, they have been elected on the people's mandate. They have popular support. That have to be respected."
Although Shiv Sena leaders refused to label the conversation as an implied and understood support to Kejriwal and his ongoing protest, the conversation clearly shows that Thackeray is not particularly pleased with the events unfolding in the national capital.
Sena sources, however, confirmed that for all the ten minutes that Thackeray and Kejriwal spoke, the conversation revolved primarily around the existing political happenings in Delhi.
Kejriwal, along with three of his cabinet colleagues, have been lodged at the L-G residence since last Monday seeking an end to the IAS officers’ strike in the Delhi government over the past several months.
The AAP chief’s protest has drawn huge support from several non-BJP state chiefs, including Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy, who dropped in to meet Kejriwal’s wife on Saturday night and even sought a meeting with the protesting AAP chief.
Also Watch
Thackeray, who often comes out as a staunch critic of his NDA partner BJP, said, "In a democracy like ours, all the elected governments should have a free hand to run the state. After all, they have been elected on the people's mandate. They have popular support. That have to be respected."
Although Shiv Sena leaders refused to label the conversation as an implied and understood support to Kejriwal and his ongoing protest, the conversation clearly shows that Thackeray is not particularly pleased with the events unfolding in the national capital.
Sena sources, however, confirmed that for all the ten minutes that Thackeray and Kejriwal spoke, the conversation revolved primarily around the existing political happenings in Delhi.
Kejriwal, along with three of his cabinet colleagues, have been lodged at the L-G residence since last Monday seeking an end to the IAS officers’ strike in the Delhi government over the past several months.
The AAP chief’s protest has drawn huge support from several non-BJP state chiefs, including Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy, who dropped in to meet Kejriwal’s wife on Saturday night and even sought a meeting with the protesting AAP chief.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Gives Jaadu Ki Jhappi to Rishi Kapoor on Father's Day, Shares Adorable Father-Son Moments With Fans
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Denies Pregnancy Rumours, Celebrates Eid; See Video
- Muttiah Muralitharan Rejects Sri Lanka Cricket's Offer
- Suzuki Jimny Global Launch Soon, Next Maruti Gypsy for India?
- Isuzu D-Max X-Power Version Unveiled, Gets Black and Yellow Styling Updates