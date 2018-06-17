Kejriwal Dials up Uddhav Thackeray Seeking Further Support in His Protest Against L-G, Centre

In a bid to gain further political support, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called up BJP ally, Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday while the latter told the AAP leader that he was “disgusted” with the situation in the national capital.Thackeray, who often comes out as a staunch critic of his NDA partner BJP, said, "In a democracy like ours, all the elected governments should have a free hand to run the state. After all, they have been elected on the people's mandate. They have popular support. That have to be respected."Although Shiv Sena leaders refused to label the conversation as an implied and understood support to Kejriwal and his ongoing protest, the conversation clearly shows that Thackeray is not particularly pleased with the events unfolding in the national capital.Sena sources, however, confirmed that for all the ten minutes that Thackeray and Kejriwal spoke, the conversation revolved primarily around the existing political happenings in Delhi.Kejriwal, along with three of his cabinet colleagues, have been lodged at the L-G residence since last Monday seeking an end to the IAS officers’ strike in the Delhi government over the past several months.The AAP chief’s protest has drawn huge support from several non-BJP state chiefs, including Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy, who dropped in to meet Kejriwal’s wife on Saturday night and even sought a meeting with the protesting AAP chief.