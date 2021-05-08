Kejriwal Did Theatrics Over People Fleeing Lockdown, Same in Maha, Haryana & Punjab: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of ”indulging in theatrics” over people moving out of the national capital because of the COVID-19 lockdown, and said the same was being seen in Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab. She demanded that vaccines should be administered for free to everyone, especially the poor, Dalits and tribals, and economic assistance should also be given to them.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the former Mayawati said, ”The Delhi chief minister, with folded hands, urging people not to flee Delhi is a drama which was enacted during COVID-19 earlier. Now, the same is being seen in Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab. Many people from Ludhiana in Punjab are fleeing. This is extremely sad.” ”If these state governments generate confidence among the people that their needs will be fulfilled in time, then they would not flee. These state governments are indulging in varied theatrics to hide their failures. This is not hidden from anyone,” she alleged.

