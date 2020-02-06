Take the pledge to vote

Kejriwal 'Exposed', BJP to Win More Than 45 Seats in Delhi: Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda also accused Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress of misleading Muslims, and fuelling violence under the garb of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

PTI

February 6, 2020
Kejriwal 'Exposed', BJP to Win More Than 45 Seats in Delhi: Nadda
File photo: Newly elected BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda addresses a felicitation function organised for him, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: As the campaign for the Delhi assembly polls ended on Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been "exposed" for his "false" promises and expressed confidence that the saffron party will win over 45 seats in the 70-member legislature.

He also accused Kejriwal and the Congress of misleading Muslims, and fuelling violence under the garb of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

"Be it his false promises or advertisements about hollow development; be it standing with anti-nationals or his conspiracy to stoke violence; Kejriwal has been exposed. Delhi is with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has enhanced the country's prestige," Nadda said in a statement.

Referring to Shaheen Bagh protests, he alleged that remarks against India's integrity are made there but the AAP government says that it is with these protestors.

He said the BJP has vowed to build two-room houses for people living in 'jhuggis' (slum) and will roll out Modi government's development schemes in the national capital if it comes to power.

"People have decided to bring the BJP to power in Delhi. The BJP is going to come to power with a full majority. More than 45 for the BJP in Delhi this time," he said.

The BJP has been out of power in the city for more than two decades, and had only managed three seats as against AAP's 67 in last assembly elections. Later, BJP got one more seat in Rajouri Garden by-election in 2017.

In his statement, Nadda also cited "historic" decisions of the Modi government like abrogation of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status, criminalisation of triple talaq and enactment of stringent anti-terror laws.

Modi has also paved the way for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya by announcing details of a trust, he added.

