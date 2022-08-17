Kejriwal as PM Face? Sources Hint at Big Role as AAP Chief Preps to 'Make Alliance of 130Cr People'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched party’s ‘Make India Number 1′ campaign on Wednesday, aiming at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with sources in the party saying that the AAP supremo might even be pitched as party’s Prime Ministerial face.

Kejriwal said AAP’s campaign will revolve around the aim to make India the Number 1 country in the world.

“We have to make India great again. We are beginning a national mission called ‘Make India No.1’ today. Every citizen of this country, 130 crore people have to be connected to this mission,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said at the launch of the campaign.

भगवान ने भारत को सब कुछ दिया है फ़िर हम पीछे क्यों रह गए? अगर नेताओं और पार्टियों के भरोसे देश छोड़ा तो अगले 75 साल और पीछे रह जाएंगे। किसी को "परिवार" प्यारा है तो किसी को "दोस्त" प्यारा है। इन्होंने 75 साल अपना घर भरने के अलावा कुछ नहीं किया -CM @ArvindKejriwal #MakeIndiaNo1 pic.twitter.com/YAayKZisdD — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 17, 2022

“God has given everything to India, then why are we left behind? If we leave the country on these leaders and parties, then we will stay behind even for the next 75 years. For some of them their families are important and for some, their friends. They all have done nothing in the last 75 years except fill their houses” Kejriwal said.

“People ask can India lead the world. Why not? Why can’t India lead the world? All 130 crore people, including every religion-caste, farmer-labourer, doctor-teacher, will have to take over the reins of the country. We cannot leave the country relying on these leaders,” Kejriwal said, hitting out at AAP’s rivals.

Citing Singapore and Japan’s example, Kejriwal said that people of India are angry as to why we are still left behind.

आज़ादी के 75 सालों में हमने बहुत कुछ पाया, लेकिन इन 75 सालों में कई देश हमारे बाद आज़ाद हुए और हमसे आगे निकल गए ▪️Singapore हमसे 15 साल बाद आज़ाद हुआ

▪️Japan और Germany World War II में तहस नहस हो गए लोगों में क्रोध है कि हम पीछे क्यों रह गए? —CM @ArvindKejriwal #MakeIndiaNo1 pic.twitter.com/EFv7TMx9vQ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 17, 2022

The AAP chief is also currently engaged in a fresh face off with the BJP-led Centre over ‘freebies’ offered by political parties during election campaigns, that the Saffron party claims leads to financial stress on budgets.

In what looked like a shot at the Centre over freebies row, Kejriwal on Wednesday at the launch also said that free education for children and free treatment for every citizen is among the top things that need to be ensured for the 130 crore Indians, who the Delhi CM termed “one family”.

“The 130 crore Indians are a family. We have to think like a family. Five things have to be ensured. Free education for every child, free treatment for every citizen, employment to every youth, respect and protection to every woman

and Full cost of cultivation to every farmer,” Kejriwal said.

