Kejriwal Govt Didn’t Do Much Despite Knowing Festivities, Winter Will Lead to Covid-19 Surge: Centre to SC

The BJP government at the Centre on Thursday filed an affidavit in Supreme Court blaming Delhi government for the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases in the Capital.

The Centre accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of being lax in containing the spread of the virus, saying “the failure in enforcing measures by Delhi government led to spread of infection”.

“No effective preventive steps were taken to contain infection. Despite knowing festivities, winter might lead to a surge, Delhi government didn't do enough,” Centre said in the affidavit submitted in the court.

The Centre also accused the Kejriwal government of not taking timely measures to increase ICU beds and testing capacity. “Failures by Delhi government constrained Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the COVID19 situation on November 15 and ready a new plan,” it said.

The affidavit will be examined by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The move comes a day after the Delhi High Court termed the surge in cases in the Capital alarming. The AAP government told the Court on Thursday that it may decide in three to four days whether to impose night curfew in the national capital to contain the spread of COVID-19 , as has been done in some other states, but no decision has been taken as of now.