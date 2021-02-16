Kejriwal Govt Saves Rs 500-Plus Crore in Flyover Constructions Across Delhi

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has said that it has managed to save public money worth over Rs 500 crore in all of its flyover constructions across the national capital.

The Shastri Park and the Seelampur flyover – thrown open for public in October last year – were made at the cost of Rs 250 crore, a cost lesser than the sanctioned cost of Rs 303 crore, saving Rs 23 crore. The construction of these flyovers in record time also bought relief to around 1.5 lakh daily travellers.

A total of Rs 125 crore were saved in the building of Madhuban Chowk corridor, the estimated cost which was initially fixed at Rs 422 crore. The flyover was completed in Rs 297 crore.

The main objectives of the project are removing bottlenecks, decongesting roads for smooth traffic movement, encouraging the use of non-motorised vehicles, constructing disabled-friendly infrastructure and ensuring efficient use of space alongside the road stretches.

Another Rs 300 crore were saved in three projects. The estimated cost of the Mangolpuri to Madhuban Chowk project was R 423 crore but the project was completed in Rs 323 crore, saving public money worth Rs 100 crore. The cost of elevated corridor from Meera Bagh to Vikaspuri was fixed at Rs 560 crore but the Delhi government completed the project in Rs 460 crore, saving Rs 100 crore in total. Similarly, the cost of the corridor from Prem Barapula to Azadpur was fixed at Rs 247 crores but the project was completed within Rs 137 crore, saving Rs 110 crore.

The AAP government also claims to have saved several crores in small projects costing less than 100 crore rupees. The cost of Jagatpur Chowk flyover project was Rs 80 crore but it has been completed in 72 crore and Rs 8 crore have been saved, the state government said in a statement. It also claims to have saved Rs 16 crore in Bhalswa flyover, Rs 15 crores in Burari flyover, Rs 4 crores in Mukundpur Chowk flyover and Rs 5 crore in Mayur Vihar flyover project.