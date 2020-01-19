'Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card' is a 'Jumla' and Lie, Allege BJP and Congress
Manoj Tiwari, accused Kejriwal of 'lying' to the people after failing to fulfil his 70 promises made during the 2015 assembly elections in the national capital. Delhi Congress president accused him of making 'hollow promises' in his party's guarantee card.
File photo: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, January 9, 2020. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Opposition BJP and Congress on Sunday dubbed AAP's 'guarantee card' a "jumla"(gimmick) and a "lie", saying the ruling party is staring at defeat in the February 8 assembly polls.
"As the Aam Aadmi Party stares at defeat in the upcoming elections, it has come out with a 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card' which is yet another jumla card to fool the people of Delhi and divert their attention from Kejriwal government's failures in the past five years," Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said.
His BJP counterpart, Manoj Tiwari, accused Kejriwal of "lying" to the people after failing to fulfil his 70 promises made during the 2015 assembly elections in the national capital.
"The guarantee cards issued by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal are the 10 new lies spoken to the people of Delhi," he charged.
The Delhi chief minister should first explain what happened to the 70 promises he made in the year 2015 before giving 10 more guarantees, Tiwari said, adding that there is a great difference between making promises and fulfilling them.
"Kejriwal is giving guarantee card for the works which could not be completed during the last five years before issuing the new manifesto. It clearly shows that AAP is apprehensive of its defeat in the upcoming assembly elections," said Delhi BJP president.
The Delhi Congress president accused Kejriwal of making "hollow promises" in his party's guarantee card.
"Rattled by the Congress's exposes against the AAP government in last few weeks that were supported by data, Kejriwal came up with a jumla card," said Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma.
Chopra said that fearing "certain" defeat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and disappointed with people's "lukewarm response", Kejriwal has now come up with ten promises in the "Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card".
"Kejriwal wasted his time clashing with the officials, the central government, the Lt Governor and the municipal corporations of Delhi without fulfilling the promises made to the people, in last five years," Chopra said.
Kejriwal woke up to the reality of "serving" the people of Delhi only in the last five-six months after remaining in deep "slumber" for four and a half years, he said.
The BJP and Congress have yet to come out with their manifesto for Assembly polls in Delhi.
