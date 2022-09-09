Kejriwal Meets Delhi LG for First Time Since CBI Raid at Sisodia's Residence, Hopes 'Situation Will Improve'

Amid the ongoing political tussle in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for the first time since the raids by CBI at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence and said whatever happened was “unfortunate”. He voiced hope that the situation will improve. He had skipped the previous three weekly meetings including one on August 19 when Sisodia’s residence was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Saxena had recommended a probe into the implementation of the liquor policy. Speaking to the media after attending the meeting that lasted nearly 40 minutes, Kejriwal said, “Whatever happened was unfortunate. I hope the situation will improve. We had a discussion in a very cordial atmosphere.”

On being asked about skipping the previous three meetings, Kejriwal said he was out of Delhi “by chance”. “The meeting today was very good. Several issues were discussed. I requested him to improve MCD work together as filth in the city has become a big issue. I also offered the Delhi government’s help in removing garbage dumps that will take years with the present speed of work,” he said.

AAP leaders levelled charges of corruption against Saxena during his tenure as chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Taking umbrage over the corruption charge, the LG launched a direct attack on Kejriwal in a series of tweets on September 1, accusing him of resorting to “diversionary tactics and false accusations” out of “desperation”.

Breaking his silence on the corruption allegation, the LG had said various issues including "grave anomalies" in the Excise Policy 2021-22 were flagged by him but "unfortunately" the response he received was in the form of "subterfuge" and "personal attack" on him. The LG also sent legal notices to several AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MLAs Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Responding to the legal action, Kejriwal had said that those in public life should be ready for any probe into allegations against them.

(with inputs from PTI)

