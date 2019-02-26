Kejriwal Postpones Indefinite Fast for Delhi Statehood in Wake of Indo-Pak Tension

In view of prevailing Indo Pak situation, I am postponing my upwas for full statehood of Delhi. We all stand as one nation today. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 26 February 2019

I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 26 February 2019

In the wake of strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pakistan territory, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday postponed his proposed indefinite hunger stir from March 1 demanding complete statehood for the national capital.Twelve IAF Mirage-2000 jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early on Tuesday and destroyed the JeM camps in Balakot. The air strike, which has been dubbed surgical strikes 2.0, came two weeks after a suicide attack on CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.Reports say terror launch pads across the LoC in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad sectors were devastated, along with JeM control rooms.Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee on security along with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley on the attack.However, in the first official briefing by a high ranking Indian bureaucrat, foreign secretary VK Gokhale said it was a ‘non-military preemptive action’.Without clarifying the number of casualties, Gokhale said that based on an intelligence-led operation, “in the early hours of Tuesday, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot.In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated.”Earlier in the day, along with several other politicians from a cross-section of national and regional parties, Kejriwal too applauded the armed forces for the strike.While presenting the state budget on Tuesday, Delhi finance minister and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia dedicated it to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack. He said, “This budget is dedicated to those martyred so that their children get good education, their parents receive proper healthcare and their family is more secure. This budget is dedicated to making their dreams for their family and country come true.”Legislators present in the Delhi assembly also gave a standing ovation to the Indian Air Force for carrying out the pre-dawn strikes on the terror camps in Pakistani soil.