Kejriwal Recites Hanuman Chalisa, Says Don’t Need BJP’s Endorsement on Hinduism

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday recited the Hanuman Chalisa as he insisted that he did not need an endorsement on Hinduism from the BJP.

Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP over the Shaheen Bagh blockade, saying BJP was trying to benefit from the protest. "If Amit Shah wants, he can have the road opened in two minutes, but if the issue is resolved, the BJP will be left with no issue," Kejriwal said at News18 India's Agenda Delhi event.

As the electoral race hots up for the February 8 Delhi elections, the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Kejriwal have been trading barbs at each other.

In an attempt to turn around BJP MP Parvesh Verma's "Kejriwal is a terrorist" narrative, the AAP has reached out to families of four martyrs to vouch for Delhi's chief minister's patriotism.

In a three-minute-long video message, relatives of Delhi police officers, a firefighter and an Assistant sub-inspector of police questioned how could Verma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah call Kejriwal a terrorist when he is one who has been serving India selflessly.

Recently, Kejriwal had held a press conference over BJP MP's remark, asking if a person becomes terrorist by helping poor and fighting against corruption. The Delhi CM added that Delhi residents should now decide, "whether they consider me as their son, brother or antankwadi".

AAP had also filed a complaint with Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer against Verma demanding registration of an FIR against him for calling Kejriwal a "terrorist".

Delhi votes on February 8 in a high-octane election that is seen as a battle of prestige for AAP which stormed to power in 2015 and the BJP, which is viewing the polls as a test for its citizenship law that has triggered widespread protests.

