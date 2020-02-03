Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Kejriwal Recites Hanuman Chalisa, Says Don’t Need BJP’s Endorsement on Hinduism

In an attempt to turn around BJP MP Parvesh Verma's 'Kejriwal is a terrorist' narrative, the AAP has reached out to families of four martyrs to vouch for Delhi's chief minister's patriotism.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2020, 2:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kejriwal Recites Hanuman Chalisa, Says Don’t Need BJP’s Endorsement on Hinduism
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday recited the Hanuman Chalisa as he insisted that he did not need an endorsement on Hinduism from the BJP.

Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP over the Shaheen Bagh blockade, saying BJP was trying to benefit from the protest. "If Amit Shah wants, he can have the road opened in two minutes, but if the issue is resolved, the BJP will be left with no issue," Kejriwal said at News18 India's Agenda Delhi event.

As the electoral race hots up for the February 8 Delhi elections, the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Kejriwal have been trading barbs at each other.

In an attempt to turn around BJP MP Parvesh Verma's "Kejriwal is a terrorist" narrative, the AAP has reached out to families of four martyrs to vouch for Delhi's chief minister's patriotism.

In a three-minute-long video message, relatives of Delhi police officers, a firefighter and an Assistant sub-inspector of police questioned how could Verma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah call Kejriwal a terrorist when he is one who has been serving India selflessly.

Recently, Kejriwal had held a press conference over BJP MP's remark, asking if a person becomes terrorist by helping poor and fighting against corruption. The Delhi CM added that Delhi residents should now decide, "whether they consider me as their son, brother or antankwadi".

AAP had also filed a complaint with Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer against Verma demanding registration of an FIR against him for calling Kejriwal a "terrorist".

Delhi votes on February 8 in a high-octane election that is seen as a battle of prestige for AAP which stormed to power in 2015 and the BJP, which is viewing the polls as a test for its citizenship law that has triggered widespread protests.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram