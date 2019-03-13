English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kejriwal Says AAP-Congress Alliance Can Win Haryana, Throws Ball in Rahul Gandhi’s Court
Kejriwal, taking to Twitter, said the entire country wanted to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and Gandhi must consider the option in larger public interest.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said an alliance between his party, the Congress and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana would ensure the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state in the upcoming elections.
The statement comes even as the Congress chief shut the doors on any alliance with the AAP in Delhi, asking workers to ensure that the party wins all seven seats.
The Congress had drawn a blank in the Lok Sabha polls of 2014. Surveys and polls done by both parties indicated that if the AAP and the Congress contest separately in Delhi, the BJP could sweep the Lok Sabha polls. But the Delhi unit remained firmly opposed to the partnership.
देश के लोग अमित शाह और मोदी जी की जोड़ी को हराना चाहते हैं। अगर हरियाणा में JJP, AAP और कांग्रेस साथ लड़ते हैं तो हरियाणा की दसों सीटों पर भाजपा हारेगी। राहुल गांधी जी इस पर विचार करें।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 13 March 2019
