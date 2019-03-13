Kejriwal Says AAP-Congress Alliance Can Win Haryana, Throws Ball in Rahul Gandhi’s Court

देश के लोग अमित शाह और मोदी जी की जोड़ी को हराना चाहते हैं। अगर हरियाणा में JJP, AAP और कांग्रेस साथ लड़ते हैं तो हरियाणा की दसों सीटों पर भाजपा हारेगी। राहुल गांधी जी इस पर विचार करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 13 March 2019

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said an alliance between his party, the Congress and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana would ensure the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state in the upcoming elections.Kejriwal, taking to Twitter, said the entire country wanted to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and Gandhi must consider the option in larger public interest.The statement comes even as the Congress chief shut the doors on any alliance with the AAP in Delhi, asking workers to ensure that the party wins all seven seats.The Congress had drawn a blank in the Lok Sabha polls of 2014. Surveys and polls done by both parties indicated that if the AAP and the Congress contest separately in Delhi, the BJP could sweep the Lok Sabha polls. But the Delhi unit remained firmly opposed to the partnership.