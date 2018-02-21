Kejriwal Says Kamal Haasan's Party an 'Honest Alternative', Will Break AAP's Record

Speaking at Kamal Haasan’s political party launch, Delhi Chief Minister hailed Haasan as a real-life hero and said that going by the huge number of people present at the launch event, it can be said that the superstar “will break the record set by AAP in Delhi”.Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won 67 of 70 Delhi Assembly seats in a remarkable feat in 2015.Amid much fanfare since morning, actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday launched his political party, “Makkal Needhi Mayyam” and unveiled its flag. ‘Makkal Needhi Mayyam’ would translate to ‘People’s Justice Party’.Speaking after Haasan’s party launch, Kejriwal said, “Kamal Haasan has the courage to take on the communal forces in our country. I congratulate him for giving the country a great political alternative, but more than that I would like to congratulate the people of Tamil Nadu, who were stuck with only two choices of DMK and AIADMK, both of which are corrupt parties. Today, they have an honest alternative. Now, you can vote for an honest party, now you can vote for Kamal Haasan.”“By the number of people present here for the launch, I am sure Haasan’s party will break the record AAP set in Delhi,” Kejriwal addressed the gathering amid loud cheers.The Makkal Needhi Mayyam flag was unveiled just before Haasan announced the name of his party. The white flag has six hands joining together with a star in between surrounded by a star like background in black."I am not your leader, I am your tool...," Haasan said while making the much-awaited announcement on Wednesday evening.