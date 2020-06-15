Kejriwal Says No Plan for Another Lockdown in Delhi, Orders Labs to Give Covid-19 Results Within 48 Hrs

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that there was no plan for another lockdown in Delhi even as the number of novel coronavirus cases continue to spurt. "Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans," Kejriwal tweeted.

His tweet comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and three mayors to discuss the strategy to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,224 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 41,000, while the death toll mounted to 1,327.

On Monday, the AAP government issued an order asking to private and government laboratories to work with their full capacity and increase their COVID-19 testing capacity. As per the order, private labs will now have to give results within 48 hours.

The Delhi CM had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday and called the meeting as “extremely productive. Kejriwal said the Delhi government will fight the Covid-19 along with central government in the national capital, which has witnessed an alarming spurt in cases.

Sources said that the meeting called by Shah discussed every aspect of the coronavirus situation. However, the issue of lockdown in the national capital did not come up.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, Shah said that the testing of Covid-19 will be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.

In view of shortage of beds for coronavirus infected patients in Delhi, the Modi government has decided to immediately provide 500 railway coaches which will be equipped with all facilities, he said.

Also, detailed guidelines will be issued for conducting the last rites of those who succumb to the deadly virus.

The meeting comes two days after the Supreme Court lashed out at the AAP government, describing as “horrific” the state of affairs in Delhi hospitals with bodies being stacked next to Covid-19 patients. It had also expressed concern over fewer tests being conducted in the national capital and had directed ramping up of testing.

