1-min read

Kejriwal Says Unnao Accident was 'Pre-planned', Demands Justice for Rape Survivor

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while speaking at an event to greet kanwariyas said, the accident in which Unnao rape survivor was seriously injured was a 'pre-planned conspiracy' and the incident is a 'mockery of the law'.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the car accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was seriously injured a "systematic attempt" to eliminate her.

This was a "pre-planned conspiracy" and the incident is a "mockery of the law", he said at an event organised to greet kanwariyas.

Kanwariyas are devotees of Lord Shiva. They visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of the Ganges during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan. This year, the kanwar yatra began on July 17.

"Instead of getting justice, the family members are victimised. The government and the country should support the victim and the accused must be punished," Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, said.

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is an accused in the rape case, was arrested on April 13 last year.

On Sunday, a car in which the rape victim, her two aunts and lawyer were travelling, was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli. Her aunts were killed in the incident, while the victim and her lawyer were critically injured.

"Systematic attempts to eliminate the Unnao rape victim and her family appear to be a pre-planned conspiracy & a mockery of rule of law. How can any civilised society allow such state sponsored barbarism? (sic)," the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

The Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday visited the hospital in Lucknow where the victim has been admitted.

Maliwal said the victim should be airlifted to Delhi for better treatment.

