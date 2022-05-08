Kejriwal Scared of My Son, Using Police to Intimidate Us: Bagga's Father

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s father Pritpal Singh Sunday claimed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scared of his son and is using the Punjab Police to intimidate the family. He said the last few days — referring to Bagga’s arrest by the Punjab Police from his residence on Friday and his subsequent release, and then a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against the BJP leader by a Mohali court the next day — have been very tough for them but they are “prepared to fight for the truth".

Whatever is happening is for good and whatever will happen in the future will also be for good, Singh told PTI.

