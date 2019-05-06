English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kejriwal, Sisodia Get Poll Panel's Notices After BJP Complains of Violations
BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari had complained to the Chief Electoral Officer, accusing Kejriwal of 'intentionally insulting' his profession and the Poorvanchali community on Saturday.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Monday, May 6, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi poll panel issued notices on Monday to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on two separate matters following complaints against them for violating the Model Code of Conduct.
BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari had complained to the Chief Electoral Officer, accusing Kejriwal of "intentionally insulting" his profession and the Poorvanchali community on Saturday.
The CEO office had also received a complaint against Sisodia from BJP's Girish Sachdeva, claiming the Aam Aadmi Party was issuing letters, asking voters to vote for the party by highlighting the achievements of the government, which was a violation of the poll code.
Following the complaints, the Delhi poll panel issued the notices, seeking Kejriwal and Sisodia's reply by Tuesday noon, officials said.
An official of the poll body said they have asked Sisodia whether such letters have been issued.
At a public meeting in support of AAP's North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey last week, Kejriwal had said, "Manoj Tiwari dances really well. Pandey does not know how to dance. Pandey knows how to work. Vote for the person who works and not the one who is a dancer. The dancer won't be of any use to you."
In the complaint, Tiwari, an actor-singer and also the BJP's North East Delhi nominee, had said, "My profession is not immoral and illegal and that people of our country feel proud that being a professional, I am serving the masses and representing Poorvanchali people living in Delhi."
BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari had complained to the Chief Electoral Officer, accusing Kejriwal of "intentionally insulting" his profession and the Poorvanchali community on Saturday.
The CEO office had also received a complaint against Sisodia from BJP's Girish Sachdeva, claiming the Aam Aadmi Party was issuing letters, asking voters to vote for the party by highlighting the achievements of the government, which was a violation of the poll code.
Following the complaints, the Delhi poll panel issued the notices, seeking Kejriwal and Sisodia's reply by Tuesday noon, officials said.
An official of the poll body said they have asked Sisodia whether such letters have been issued.
At a public meeting in support of AAP's North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey last week, Kejriwal had said, "Manoj Tiwari dances really well. Pandey does not know how to dance. Pandey knows how to work. Vote for the person who works and not the one who is a dancer. The dancer won't be of any use to you."
In the complaint, Tiwari, an actor-singer and also the BJP's North East Delhi nominee, had said, "My profession is not immoral and illegal and that people of our country feel proud that being a professional, I am serving the masses and representing Poorvanchali people living in Delhi."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Who's That RCB Girl?' Hunting Down Women You Saw on TV is Plain Stalker Behaviour
- Krystle D'souza Trolled for Calling Hardik Pandya 'Bhai', Actress Gives Befitting Reply
- Vahbiz Dorabjee Accuses Estranged Husband Vivian Dsena of Domestic Violence: Report
- What Did Missandei Mean When She Said 'Dracarys' in that Scene of 'Game of Thrones'
- HiBy R3 Review: If You Can Justify The Need For This, it is Worth Every Penny
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results