Arvind Kejriwal to Visit Gujarat 3rd Time in 10 Days; Will Announce Another Pre-poll 'Guarantee'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will announce another “guarantee” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the people of Gujarat during yet another day-long visit to the state on Wednesday. This will be Kejriwal’s third visit to Gujarat in 10 days, as he seeks to extend AAP’s political influence in the election-bound state.

As part of a strategy to position his party as a contender for power in the BJP and Congress dominated state, the AAP convener also visited Gujarat, which will see Assembly polls by year-end, during the last weekend.

He will address a town hall meeting in Palanpur on Wednesday, AAP Gujarat spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani informed the press. In addition to this, he will also be addressing a meet in Ahmedabad where he will announce a new guarantee. “Kejriwalji will be visiting Gujarat tomorrow (Wednesday). He will announce a new ‘guarantee’ for the people of Gujarat at a town hall event in Ahmedabad,” the party’s National Joint General Secretary and Gujarat leader Isudan Gadhvi said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Gadhvi said the new ‘guarantee’ will be for the benefit of “2.5 crore people” of Gujarat which will be announced ahead of Rakshabandhan (to be celebrated on Thursday), but did not elaborate further.

“People are very much enthusiastic about the guarantee of free electricity announced by Kejriwal (during earlier visit). Even BJP workers are excited about this and are asking why the BJP government did not provide them (people of Gujarat) such a relief,” he said. Gadhvi said the BJP has become scared of such guarantees and therefore moved the Supreme Court against relief measures, referring to a petition filed in the SC on pre-poll announcements by political parties.

The AAP chief had visited Jamnagar and Bodeli in Chhota Udepur during his two-day tour on last Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, he announced guarantees for the tribals of Gujarat, which included implementation of Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act that gives special powers to Gram Sabhas (village councils) especially in management of natural resources.

Kejriwal has also guaranteed jobs to the unemployed youth and Rs 3,000 per month allowance until they get a job. The Delhi CM has promised to involve the trading community in the decision-making process of the government and end ‘raid raj.’ His first pre-poll promise was that of providing free electricity. In an announcement made in Surat last month, Kejriwal said his party will provide free electricity up to 300 units per month to the people of Gujarat if voted to power in the state. This sop is already being provided to the people of Delhi and Punjab, both ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party.

(With agency inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here