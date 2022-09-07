Kejriwal to Debut 'Make India No. 1' Campaign Today in Haryana ahead of Panchayat Elections, Adampur Bypoll

Keeping in view next month’s panchayat elections and the Adampur bypoll, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the outfit’s “Make India No. 1″ campaign in Haryana’s Hisar on Wednesday.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab chief minister and party colleague Bhagwant Mann for the launch.

The elections to the Panchayati Raj institutions are likely to be held in October.

There are 6,288 panchayats in Haryana that elect 62,022 panches, 22 presidents, 488 members of zilla parishad, as well as 143 presidents and 3,080 members of panchayat samitis.

AAP has been trying to make inroads into Haryana after its spectacular assembly election win in neighbouring Punjab five months ago. Haryana will be the first state AAP has chosen for the “Make India No. 1” campaign after Kejriwal formally announced it in Delhi last week.

Former Congress Haryana chief Ashok Tanwar recently crossed over to the party.

Sources said that AAP was trying to test the electoral waters of the state by making a push in rural areas. “What could be the best time for that than the panchayat elections? Though there are lots of challenges, we sense that the voters are craving for an alternative to both the BJP and Congress,” said a senior AAP leader.

He added that Kejriwal during his visit is expected to interact with the youth on how to make the country “no. 1” and why India is lagging in various fields despite having resources, a talent pool, and other things. “Kejriwal and Mann would connect with the youth and answer their questions,” said leaders.

The party is also eyeing the Adampur assembly by-election, voting for which has been necessitated by the resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi who recently crossed over to the BJP from the Congress. AAP will carry out a Tiranga Yatra in the constituency on Thursday.

“We will try to target the dynastic politics and dostwad (favour to friends) of the BJP in Adampur. We will go to the people and tell them how Bishnoi had crossed over to the BJP to settle his Rs 200-crore income tax-related cases,” alleged an AAP leader.

