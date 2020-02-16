Kejriwal Unlikely to Make Major Changes in Portfolios of Newly Appointed Cabinet Ministers

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to make major changes in the portfolios of his newly appointed cabinet ministers who will most probably continue to hold the same charges as in the previous government, sources said on Sunday.

Besides Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot took the oath of office and secrecy at a mega event at the Ramlila Maidan here.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, who had held the charge of social welfare and SC/ST in the previous AAP government, took charge of his office on Sunday, a few hours after the oath-taking ceremony, even as there has been no official announcement yet on portfolios.

Sources said that Sisodia, who was deputy chief minister in the 2015 Delhi Cabinet, is likely to remain the Deputy CM in the new AAP government as well. Sisodia is also likely to continue to hold the education portfolio, they said.

Similarly, there would be no changes in portfolios of Gopal Rai who was labour minister in the previous AAP dispensation, they said. Most cabinet ministers will take charge of their respective offices on Monday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won 62 seats out of 70 in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

