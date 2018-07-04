Kejriwal vs L-G LIVE: Supreme Court to Decide Today Who Rules Delhi

Jul 4, 2018 7:48 am (IST)

SC to pronounce verdict today on Arvind Kejriwal-Centre power tussle

* The Supreme Court's constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will pronounce the AAP vs Centre verdict at 10.30 am. The other judges on the bench include Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.

* Before the top court completed the hearings on 6 December last year, the judges had made it clear that they would only decide the larger issues on "law and principle" on the status of the national capital under the Constitution.

* In its verbal observations during the hearings, the court had indicated that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor or LG appeared to have primacy under the Constitution but the LG too had to operate within some red lines.