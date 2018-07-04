Kejriwal vs L-G LIVE: Supreme Court to Decide Today Who Rules Delhi

AAPs' full statehood demand for Delhi attempt to divert people's attention: BJP | Hitting out at the AAP, which plans to launch a "movement" from tomorrow demanding full statehood status for Delhi, the BJP today accused it of trying to "divert" people's attention from the "failures" of its government in the national capital. "BJP is trying to tell the people that full statehood demand by Kejriwal government is aimed at diverting the attention of people from its failure to deliver in the areas of water and power supply, transportation, education and health," a statement issued by the Delhi BJP read. The party also claimed that a survey on social media by a Delhi BJP general secretary has revealed that "95 per cent respondents" believe that the AAP's full statehood demand was an attempt to divert attention from "failures" of its government. Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal said that his party will "actively" use social media to "expose" the Arvind Kejriwal government. He claimed that in the survey being conducted by him on Twitter, there were 8,600 respondents till 7 pm today.
Arvind Kejriwal urges all parties to unite for full statehood for Delhi | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to all political parties to unite to demand complete statehood for the national capital and announced a city-wide campaign for the same. "It's not just the Aam Aadmi Party's fight... All parties should come together to support this demand. We will convene an all-party meeting soon to seek support for complete statehood for Delhi," Kejriwal told a gathering of party workers at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. "I want to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his promise to grant full statehood to Delhi. If he doesn't deliver on it, his party will not get a single seat in the next elections," the chief minister said. The lack of statehood was the reason behind the continuous tussle with the lieutenant governor and the alleged strike by bureaucrats, according to Kejriwal.
BJP, Congress Termed Arvind Kejriwal's Dharna at L-G Office 'Drama' and a 'Mockery of Democracy' | A political slugfest involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition BJP and Congress ensued over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues sit-in that continued on Tuesday at the L-G office here. The BJP and the Congress slammed Kejriwal, terming his 'dharna' at the L-G office a "mockery of democracy" and a "drama". Leaders and workers of the AAP gathered at Kejriwal's residence to extend support to their leader and said a march will be taken out from the CM House to the Lt Governor (L-G) office on Wednesday by the party's MPs and MLAs. AAP legislators held a meeting in the evening to discuss their future course of action in view of the continuing sit-in by their leaders. "A march will be taken out by AAP MLAs and workers from the CM House to the L-G office at 4 pm tomorrow," party leader Pankaj Gupta said after the meeting.
SC to pronounce verdict today on Arvind Kejriwal-Centre power tussle
* The Supreme Court's constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will pronounce the AAP vs Centre verdict at 10.30 am. The other judges on the bench include Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.
* Before the top court completed the hearings on 6 December last year, the judges had made it clear that they would only decide the larger issues on "law and principle" on the status of the national capital under the Constitution.
* In its verbal observations during the hearings, the court had indicated that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor or LG appeared to have primacy under the Constitution but the LG too had to operate within some red lines.
The high court, in its August 4, 2016 verdict, had said that LG is the administrative head of National Capital Territory and AAP government's contention that he is bound to act on advice of Council of Ministers was "without substance". While battery of senior lawyers -- P Chidambaram, Gopal Subramanium, Rajeev Dhavan, Indira Jaising -- had argued for the Arvind Kejriwal government, the NDA government at the Centre was represented by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Singh in the marathon proceedings.
On the other hand, the Delhi government had accused the LG of making a "mockery of democracy", saying he was either taking decisions of an elected government or substituting them without having any power. During the arguments, the apex court had said it would only lay down the principles on the status of the national capital under the Constitution and not deal with issues arising out of individual notifications issued by the Delhi government on matters like the 'mohalla clinics' and regularisation of guest teachers.
It had said that the chief minister and the council of ministers had the legislative power to make laws as well as the executive authority to enforce the enacted statutes. The AAP government had argued that the LG has been taking many executive decisions and a "harmonious interpretation" of Article 239AA of the Constitution was needed to fulfill the constitutional mandate for a democratically-elected Delhi government. The article deals with power and status of Delhi. The Centre had contended before the bench that Delhi government cannot have the "exclusive" executive powers as it would be against national interests and referred to the 1989 Balakrishnan committee report that had dealt with the reasons for not granting the status of a state to Delhi.
SC to pronounce verdict today on Delhi-Centre power tussle | The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce a crucial verdict on Wednesday on a batch of appeals filed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government challenging the Delhi High Court's order holding the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as the administrative head of the national capital. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which had commenced hearing in the matter on November 2 last year, had reserved its verdict on December 6, 2017. The AAP dispensation had argued before the apex court bench, which also comprised Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, that it possessed both the legislative and executive powers.
