Kejriwal vs L-G LIVE: Supreme Court Verdict Shortly on Delhi Power Tussle

The long drawn out battle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will likely reach a conclusion shortly as the Supreme Court is all set to declare its verdict on who is the administrative head of Delhi. The five-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India Deepak Mishra, had concluded the hearings in December and has since reserved its verdict. On Wednesday, the apex court will deliver its verdict. In addition to the CJI, the bench comprised Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.
Jul 4, 2018 10:13 am (IST)
Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA from Greater Kailash & Secretary-Delhi, Spokesperson, Aam Aadmi Party took to Twitter ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in AAP vs Anil Baijal Case
REMINDER 1 - AAP Govt was formed in Feb 2015, three months later, In May 2015 , Modi Govt brought this notification which took away 'services' from AAP Govt.
This means Sheila Dixit Govt had all control over her officers/employees, Kejriwal Govt was left with zero control.
3-Under Sheila Dixit Govt, Aid & Advice of Elected Govt was binding on LG. LG was not free to reject schemes For Kejriwal Govt, LG is free to take decisions, has been rejecting all important decisions of Govt.CCTV, Door step delivery of Ration, Muholla clinics rejected or delayed pic.twitter.com/OozXCLOjXo
The Arvind Kejriwal's recent eight days sit-in at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office had marked the ultimate point of animosity between the two.
Jul 4, 2018 9:47 am (IST)
The tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and the LG’s office had started as early as February 2015, after the AAP won a landslide majority in the Delhi Assembly. In 2015, the Central Government issued a notice saying the services department of the Delhi Government would fall under the LG’s purview. This was in addition to three other subjects – land, police and public order – which fall with the Centre. This was compounded by the clash between then LG Najeeb Jung and Kejriwal when the AAP had set up an inquiry against the alleged CNG and DDCA scams. AAP also bypassed the LG and made several top bureaucratic appointments without consulting Jung, who hit back reasserting himself by claiming himself to be the sole authority in matters of appointment.
Jul 4, 2018 9:38 am (IST)
How did the Centre fire back? The main contention of the Delhi government was that day to day functioning of the state government was severely stalled as the LG was not clearing the files. But Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh argued that out of 650 files received by the Lt Governor in the last three years, there was a difference of opinion on only three cases. Next, it was made clear that there cannot be any question of Article 239 AA as it dealt with power and status of Delhi and was a “complete code” in itself. Singh had submitted that Delhi, unlike other states, belonged to the whole of India and when the elected government are spoken about in Delhi, it is the Union of India as it is an elected government and has a “supremacy as far as Delhi legislative assembly is concerned.” The argument was also made that Delhi was accorded special status among the union territories but there was no entry in the state list. This was a well-thought move as a union territory remains a union territory even if it has a legislative assembly. But the entire contention was the case that Delhi government was being sidelined was a wrong allegation as “representatives of the Delhi government were present in all meetings convened by the L-G,” and that these were only baseless allegations made by the Kejriwal government.
Jul 4, 2018 9:31 am (IST)
When did the hearing begin in the case? The hearing began on November 2 last year. The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AK Sikri, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justice Ashok Bhushan heard the case. Senior advocates Gopal Subramaniam, P Chidambaram, Indira Jaising and Rajeev Dhavan and Shekhar Naphade argued for the Delhi government. It was only in late November that the Centre started arguing the case.
Jul 4, 2018 9:23 am (IST)
What were the main arguments made by the Delhi Govt?
The primary case of the Delhi government rested on the mantle of Article 239 AA. This article seeks a declaration from the courts on the limits surrounding the constitutional relationship between the AAP government and the Centre.
Contention of Clause 4 to Article 239 AA – The clause states that when there is a difference of opinion between the LG and his ministers on “any matter” then such a matter needs to be elevated to the President. It was argued that LG may “discover difference” or make them up with his ministers and refer them to the president. In such a situation, the government of Delhi cannot function or would so at snail pace.
Responsible Government of Delhi Not Representative – Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhawan who ended up in a war of words with CJI Dipak Misra had argued that Delhi has a responsible government and not a representative government like Puducherry, as it derived power from the Constitution. “If a government has to act purely on the basis of law then a government cannot govern,” the lawyer had said.
Jul 4, 2018 9:17 am (IST)
What were the main arguments made by the Delhi Govt? The primary case of the Delhi government rested on the mantle of Article 239 AA. This article seeks a declaration from the courts on the limits surrounding the constitutional relationship between the AAP government and the Centre. LG not a Viceroy, But an Agent of the President – P Chidambaram while arguing had put forth that the “Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is not a “Viceroy”, but simply an agent of the President whose powers depend on the pleasure of the President.” The elected government concept in Delhi was included as people found it necessary.
Jul 4, 2018 9:14 am (IST)
What were the main arguments made by the Delhi Govt? The primary case of the Delhi government rested on the mantle of Article 239 AA. This article seeks a declaration from the courts on the limits surrounding the constitutional relationship between the AAP government and the Centre. No Interference by LG warranted, LG only a Titular Head – Argument was made that LG cannot interfere with the day to day functioning of the Delhi government. It was also contended that asking for each and every file which contains decisions taken by Delhi government was not needed as LG was only the titular head.
Jul 4, 2018 9:04 am (IST)
What were the main arguments made by the Delhi Govt? The primary case of the Delhi government rested on the mantle of Article 239 AA. This article seeks a declaration from the courts on the limits surrounding the constitutional relationship between the AAP government and the Centre. Essence of Representative Democracy Eroded - The first argument put forth was that this Article 239AA underscores the fact that Delhi is an elected government for which people vote. It in a way underscores the accountability of the executive to the legislature and that such an accountability does not take place as executive often does not have powers to execute the decisions of the legislature and thus the essence of a representative democracy stands eroded.
Jul 4, 2018 9:00 am (IST)
When did the matter reach the top court? The genesis of this case lies in the Delhi HC verdict which went against the Delhi government. Arvind Kejriwal had petitioned the Delhi HC stating that there were frequent disputes between the state government and LG which started from the time of former LG Najeeb Jung and extended till the current LG Anil Baijal. The Delhi Govt called it a “classic case of federal dispute” but in August 2016, High Court did not accept such a contention and ultimately rejected the petition. It upheld the L-G’s power over the police, land, public order as well as “services.” It was against this verdict that the Delhi government approached the top court. The government made a case that an elected government cannot be without any power and the constitution could not give the Lieutenant Governor Powers to "stultify daily governance by sitting over files". The court will have to now determine who the administrative boss of Delhi is.
Jul 4, 2018 8:51 am (IST)
Delhi Rural Development Minister Gopal Rai was in Model Town, along with AAP'S national secretary Pankaj Gupta, to inaugurate the party's first campaign centre and inform the people there about the benefits of full statehood to Delhi and how to take forward this campaign, which will go on till July 25. "Our target for the next 15 days will be to get 15,000 letters signed," Rai said. Asked whether the campaign has been launched with an eye on the elections next year, Rai denied that it has anything to do with the elections, saying: "We will continue our campaign until our demand for full statehood to Delhi is met." He said if Delhi gets full statehood, it would be possible to resolve problems like unemployment, admission of Delhi youth in colleges and slum clusters-related issues. "Youth with 95 per cent marks are roaming around from college to college but not getting admission. If Delhi becomes a full state, then we can build more colleges here which will guarantee admission to Delhiites. "If Delhi is granted full statehood, we can guarantee a house to every resident and jobs to at least 80 per cent of them," he said.
Jul 4, 2018 8:44 am (IST)
AAP launches signature campaign for full statehood to Delhi | Marking the first day of their signature campaign in support of full statehood to Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday opened its first "Andolan Kendra" (campaign centre) in the national capital. Under the campaign "Dilli Maange Apna Haq" (Delhi demands its right), the AAP will open 3,000 such centres and reach out to 10 lakh families seeking their signatures for the cause."Our party workers will go to every household in Delhi, along with a letter from (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal, and seek their signature on the letter demanding full statehood to Delhi. We will then deliver these letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Delhi Rural Development Minister Gopal Rai said.
Jul 4, 2018 8:34 am (IST)
PM Narendra Modi 'hiding face' on Delhi statehood demand, says AAP | Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "hiding his face and making excuses" on the demand for full statehood, the AAP on Tuesday said that the Delhi government will agree to all demands of the Centre if it fulfilled the statehood demand. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in writing, had promised the Delhi residents that the Bharatiya Janata Party will grant full statehood to Delhi. Today, Modi is hiding his face and making excuses to avoid this issue," Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said. Rai also said that his party is "ready to comply with all their (central government) demands" if they just fulfil their promise of granting full statehood to Delhi. The AAP leader's attack came after Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari dubbed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "liar" over the issue of supply of water by Haryana to the national capital and claimed that the neighbouring state was providing more water every year.
Jul 4, 2018 8:19 am (IST)
AAP govt's 'visionless' working responsible for water, power 'crisis' in Delhi: BJP | Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today alleged that the people of Delhi are facing an "artificial" water and power "crisis" due to the "visionless" functioning of the Arvind Kejriwal government. Claiming that according to an RTI reply by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), water supply to the national capital from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has been increasing constantly, he said, "Had the government ensured proper treatment of raw water received from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand and got it distributed under a judicious summer action plan, people of Delhi would get regular and proper water supply." Tiwari also claimed that there is no shortage of electricity in the power grid but the AAP government is taking no action against the private power supply companies who have created an "artificial electricity shortage" in Delhi. "The government, instead of working for development of Delhi, is wasting time on political melodrama," he said in a press conference.
Jul 4, 2018 8:06 am (IST)
AAPs' full statehood demand for Delhi attempt to divert people's attention: BJP | Hitting out at the AAP, which plans to launch a "movement" from tomorrow demanding full statehood status for Delhi, the BJP today accused it of trying to "divert" people's attention from the "failures" of its government in the national capital. "BJP is trying to tell the people that full statehood demand by Kejriwal government is aimed at diverting the attention of people from its failure to deliver in the areas of water and power supply, transportation, education and health," a statement issued by the Delhi BJP read. The party also claimed that a survey on social media by a Delhi BJP general secretary has revealed that "95 per cent respondents" believe that the AAP's full statehood demand was an attempt to divert attention from "failures" of its government. Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal said that his party will "actively" use social media to "expose" the Arvind Kejriwal government. He claimed that in the survey being conducted by him on Twitter, there were 8,600 respondents till 7 pm today.
Jul 4, 2018 8:00 am (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal urges all parties to unite for full statehood for Delhi | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to all political parties to unite to demand complete statehood for the national capital and announced a city-wide campaign for the same. "It's not just the Aam Aadmi Party's fight... All parties should come together to support this demand. We will convene an all-party meeting soon to seek support for complete statehood for Delhi," Kejriwal told a gathering of party workers at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. "I want to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his promise to grant full statehood to Delhi. If he doesn't deliver on it, his party will not get a single seat in the next elections," the chief minister said. The lack of statehood was the reason behind the continuous tussle with the lieutenant governor and the alleged strike by bureaucrats, according to Kejriwal.
Jul 4, 2018 7:55 am (IST)
BJP, Congress Termed Arvind Kejriwal's Dharna at L-G Office 'Drama' and a 'Mockery of Democracy' | A political slugfest involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition BJP and Congress ensued over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues sit-in that continued on Tuesday at the L-G office here. The BJP and the Congress slammed Kejriwal, terming his 'dharna' at the L-G office a "mockery of democracy" and a "drama". Leaders and workers of the AAP gathered at Kejriwal's residence to extend support to their leader and said a march will be taken out from the CM House to the Lt Governor (L-G) office on Wednesday by the party's MPs and MLAs. AAP legislators held a meeting in the evening to discuss their future course of action in view of the continuing sit-in by their leaders. "A march will be taken out by AAP MLAs and workers from the CM House to the L-G office at 4 pm tomorrow," party leader Pankaj Gupta said after the meeting.
Jul 4, 2018 7:48 am (IST)
* The Supreme Court's constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will pronounce the AAP vs Centre verdict at 10.30 am. The other judges on the bench include Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.
* Before the top court completed the hearings on 6 December last year, the judges had made it clear that they would only decide the larger issues on "law and principle" on the status of the national capital under the Constitution.
* In its verbal observations during the hearings, the court had indicated that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor or LG appeared to have primacy under the Constitution but the LG too had to operate within some red lines.
Jul 4, 2018 7:36 am (IST)
The high court, in its August 4, 2016 verdict, had said that LG is the administrative head of National Capital Territory and AAP government's contention that he is bound to act on advice of Council of Ministers was "without substance". While battery of senior lawyers -- P Chidambaram, Gopal Subramanium, Rajeev Dhavan, Indira Jaising -- had argued for the Arvind Kejriwal government, the NDA government at the Centre was represented by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Singh in the marathon proceedings.
Jul 4, 2018 7:27 am (IST)
On the other hand, the Delhi government had accused the LG of making a "mockery of democracy", saying he was either taking decisions of an elected government or substituting them without having any power. During the arguments, the apex court had said it would only lay down the principles on the status of the national capital under the Constitution and not deal with issues arising out of individual notifications issued by the Delhi government on matters like the 'mohalla clinics' and regularisation of guest teachers.
Jul 4, 2018 7:25 am (IST)
It had said that the chief minister and the council of ministers had the legislative power to make laws as well as the executive authority to enforce the enacted statutes. The AAP government had argued that the LG has been taking many executive decisions and a "harmonious interpretation" of Article 239AA of the Constitution was needed to fulfill the constitutional mandate for a democratically-elected Delhi government. The article deals with power and status of Delhi. The Centre had contended before the bench that Delhi government cannot have the "exclusive" executive powers as it would be against national interests and referred to the 1989 Balakrishnan committee report that had dealt with the reasons for not granting the status of a state to Delhi.
Jul 4, 2018 7:20 am (IST)
SC to pronounce verdict today on Delhi-Centre power tussle | The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce a crucial verdict on Wednesday on a batch of appeals filed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government challenging the Delhi High Court's order holding the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as the administrative head of the national capital. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which had commenced hearing in the matter on November 2 last year, had reserved its verdict on December 6, 2017. The AAP dispensation had argued before the apex court bench, which also comprised Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, that it possessed both the legislative and executive powers.
The tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government and the LG’s office had started as early as February 2015, after the AAP won a landslide majority in the Delhi Assembly. In 2015, the central government issued a notice saying the services department of the Delhi government would fall under the LG’s purview. This was in addition to three other subjects – land, police and public order – which fall with the Centre. This was compounded by the clash between then LG Najeeb Jung and Kejriwal when the AAP had set up an inquiry against the alleged CNG and DDCA scams. The AAP also bypassed the LG and made several top bureaucratic appointments without consulting Jung, who hit back reasserting himself by claiming himself to be the sole authority in matters of appointment.
The ugly spat between the two then went to the Judiciary, where the Delhi High Court delivered a severe blow to the AAP. In August 2016, the Delhi HC had said that the LG, not the CM, was the administrative head of the state. The HC bench in its judgment had said, “The... Lt. Governor of the NCT of Delhi shall in respect of matters connected with 'Services' exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the Central Government to the extent delegated to him from time to time by the President is neither illegal nor unconstitutional.”
The Delhi government then moved the Supreme Court, which concluded its hearing in December. In the seven months that the SC’s verdict has been reserved, the confrontation between AAP and the new LG Anil Baijal has refused to die down.
Last month, Kejriwal, along with three of his top ministers, held a nine-day dharna at the LG’s residence claiming that the LG, at the behest of the Centre, was engineering a bureaucratic rebellion. IAS officers in the Delhi Government, he claimed, had been on strike for four months which was preventing his government from doing their work.
The Delhi deadlock, between the elected AAP government on one hand and the Lieutenant Governor and bureaucracy on the other, finally came to an end nine days after the CM’s dharna. This was after the IAS Association had responded positively to Kejriwal's olive branch, in which he assured them of their safety and urged them to come back to work.