'Kejriwal Wanted to be Either Punjab CM or Khalistan PM': Kumar Vishwas Drops Bomb; BJP Slams AAP

The BJP on Wednesday launched an indirect attack on Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after the party shared a video of Kumar Vishwas alleging that the Delhi CM “wanted to be either the Punjab CM or the PM of Khalistan”.

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas who recalled his conversation with Kejriwal.

“One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)," Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas recounts his conversation with Arvind Kejriwal. This could be extremely dangerous, if AAP were to form Govt in Punjab,” Amit Malviya said in the tweet.

In the video, without naming Arvind Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas is heard saying, “I told him there are fringe elements, people associated with Khalistani organisations, don’t take their support, during the last election… He told me the formula of how he would become the Chief Minister… He told me don’t worry, one day I will become a CM of the state or first PM of an independent nation.”

#WATCH | Poet & former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas alleges AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was supportive of separatists in Punjab"One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)," Vishwas says. pic.twitter.com/5ccGs9jNn3 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

The allegation comes just three days before Punjab goes to polls on February 20 as the state witnesses a triangular fight between the Congress, BJP and Aam Aadmi Party.

Kumar Vishwas was among the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party in 2012. However, few years later he separated from the party and since then has been vocal in criticism against Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP is contesting the Punjab elections 2022 and has emerged as the main challenger to the Congress and the BJP. The party has chosen Bhagwant Mann as the CM face for the state.

