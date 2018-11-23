Kejriwal Wants to Eliminate Me in Mob Attack, Alleges BJP's Manoj Tiwari

After accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of engineering a fake chilli attack on himself, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Friday alleged that Kejriwal was fomenting an atmosphere of hate in order to eliminate him in a mob attack.Tiwari, who is campaigning in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, claimed on Friday that Kejriwal had turned against him because he had exposed the Delhi government on many fronts.“Kejriwal had engineered this fake chilli attack on himself so that he could create an atmosphere of hate against me and get me killed in a mob attack,” Tiwari alleged in Bhopal.Tiwari, who is also a noted Bhojpuri singer and actor, made it clear that he did not fear for his life and pledged to expose the corrupt politicians.The BJP leader also revealed that he would move privilege motion against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly trying to throw him off the dais during Signature Bridge inauguration earlier this month.Tiwari also claimed that he was invited by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on ‘Twitter’ to attend the function.The BJP MP also came down heavily on the sealing drive in Delhi, saying it has created a ‘Syria like situation’. “People urge authorities with folded hand for a few hours of relaxation when sealing officer approaches them amid marriages and other functions,” he added.When asked why the seers are turning against the BJP over the Ram temple issue, Tiwari blamed the Congress for delay and hoped that Supreme Court would give a favourable verdict after January.“I am sure after the court verdict, the temple construction would commence by January end,” he said claiming the Ayodhya wasn’t a political issue for the BJP.Tiwari also flayed senior Congress leader CP Joshi for his casteist remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Uma Bharti.The BJP MP said the incident exposed the Hindutva image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.