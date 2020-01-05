Take the pledge to vote

'Kejriwal Wasting Public Money on Ads': Amit Shah Addresses BJP Workers Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

Addressing party workers here, Shah alleged that Kejriwal was 'wasting' public money on advertisements and said somebody can mislead people once but not all the time.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
'Kejriwal Wasting Public Money on Ads': Amit Shah Addresses BJP Workers Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during BJP's booth-level workers rally 'Delhi Karyakarta Samelan' in New Delhi, Sunday, January 5, 2020. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "wasting" public money on advertisements and misleading people, BJP president Amit Shah sought to know on Sunday whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last five years.

He alleged that Kejriwal came to power in Delhi fives years back by misleading people with a host of promises.

Addressing party workers here, Shah alleged that Kejriwal was "wasting" public money on advertisements and said somebody can mislead people once but not all the time.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998.

Asking whether the AAP government has completed any work during its tenure, the BJP president listed the works done by the Centre for Delhi in the last five years.

He also accused Kejriwal of "favouring the tukde tukde" gang by not giving sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), in the JNU sedition case.

Urging party workers to undertake door-to-door campaign to take the BJP's message to the people, Shah said he will himself take part in 'mohalla sabha' campaign in the national capital.

Delhi will go to polls in the coming weeks.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
